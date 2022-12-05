Wide Open Country
Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler dance in a bar in a scene from 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 3
'Yellowstone' Fans React to This Week's Explosive Beth Dutton Fight

Sunday night's episode of Yellowstone featured many important moments, with the most explosive being the knock-down drag-out physical fight between Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins. The daughter of John Dutton took on the vegan activist after she made comments about the meal served by the Duttons. The conversation between the two then came to blows outside, and the moment sent fans into a frenzy. Some fans were on Beth's side, and others believed the fight was childish and unnecessary. Others were simply entertained by the drama.

(Warning: profanity below) 

One fan, who had no problem with Beth taking action, wrote, "I love Beth. No bullshit. Will kick your ass #YellowstoneTV." 

That sentiment was echoed by other pro-Beth position takers:

There were other fans, however, who weren't too impressed by Beth and Summer's display, and some even lay the blame on Beth for starting the fight.

At the end of the fight, Rip finally came out to put an end to the fighting and to admonish both women for their behavior. For some fans, Rip was the hero of the evening.

This season of Yellowstone has seen the characters going through many emotional situations. The fight with Summer continued the unraveling of Beth. Meanwhile, Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica are still grieving the death of their son, who passed in the first episode after a car accident.

New episodes of Yellowstone air on Paramount Network on Sunday nights at 8PM ET.

