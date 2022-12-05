'Yellowstone' Fans React to This Week's Explosive Beth Dutton Fight

Sunday night's episode of Yellowstone featured many important moments, with the most explosive being the knock-down drag-out physical fight between Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins. The daughter of John Dutton took on the vegan activist after she made comments about the meal served by the Duttons. The conversation between the two then came to blows outside, and the moment sent fans into a frenzy. Some fans were on Beth's side, and others believed the fight was childish and unnecessary. Others were simply entertained by the drama.

(Warning: profanity below)

One fan, who had no problem with Beth taking action, wrote, "I love Beth. No bullshit. Will kick your ass #YellowstoneTV."

I love Beth. No bullshit. Will kick your ass #YellowstoneTV — Heather Lea ????? (@vetmed11) December 5, 2022

That sentiment was echoed by other pro-Beth position takers:

if beth wins this fight, that's one point on the board for us meat eaters ? #yellowstonetv — Kevin Durant's other burner account (@Porno_Rican) December 5, 2022

Beth Dutton is the most badass female character ever developed. There is no mercy with her. #YellowstoneTV — Man ?? (@Thoughtsof1Man) December 5, 2022

There were other fans, however, who weren't too impressed by Beth and Summer's display, and some even lay the blame on Beth for starting the fight.

The fight scene between these two women was clearly written by a man.

This is ridiculous and repulsive. I am over Beth and her bad behavior. Grow the fuck up. #YellowstoneTV — AngiBC (@CronenAngi) December 5, 2022

I hope Beth gets her ass kicked #YellowstoneTV — UpStateNYMe?? (@BradG1975) December 5, 2022

At the end of the fight, Rip finally came out to put an end to the fighting and to admonish both women for their behavior. For some fans, Rip was the hero of the evening.

Rip is quickly becoming my favorite character #YellowstoneTV — BeardedBearsFan (@AaronCurrent) December 5, 2022

Rip once again being the voice of reason I?m obsessed with him ?? #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — haley ? (@haIeymaes) December 5, 2022

?Do you know how stupid you both look??#YellowstoneTV — Jeff Weigand (@JRWeigand) December 5, 2022

This season of Yellowstone has seen the characters going through many emotional situations. The fight with Summer continued the unraveling of Beth. Meanwhile, Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica are still grieving the death of their son, who passed in the first episode after a car accident.

New episodes of Yellowstone air on Paramount Network on Sunday nights at 8PM ET.

