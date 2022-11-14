The Best in Beauty Gift Sets for the Holiday Season

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have a friend, mother, sister, or coworker who loves all things beauty, you know the easiest way to her heart is to snag her a beauty gift set this holiday season. Does your little sister obsess over the latest lipstick launches? Give her a lip gloss set that lets her try out tons of new colors, both bold and bright. Has your best friend been eyeing some of Sephora's latest and greatest eyeshadow launches? She'll love a gift set from celeb makeup artist brand Pat McGrath. The holiday season means plenty of opportunities to get glammed up in preparation for holiday parties and gatherings, too, so it's a gift they'll be sure to use right away. For the beauty lover in your circle, that means giving her access to the latest products that will make her feel - and look - special both during and after the holiday season. There are so many products on the market, but during the holidays, gift sets serve as a perfect way to try different products from beloved brands or discover new favorites. From curl creams to nail polish, skincare, and makeup, we have rounded up the best gift sets for the beauty lover that will make a for a sure hit this holiday season.

1. A Skincare Duo That Provides Intense Hydration

Natura Ekos Tukumã Discovery Set - Amazon, $36.00

Advertisement

The orange packaging of this gift set is too cute, but what's inside will keep you hydrated throughout the dry winter months. This Tukumã set comes with an oil and a body butter that stimulates the production of hyaluronic acid in your skin, which is a majorly hydrating ingredient that will combat dry skin. Tukumã is a fruit in the Amazon harvested sustainably by local communities in the Amazon for long-lasting hydration -- and is known for its ability to grow in the toughest of conditions. The combo of hand cream and body oil will rebalance the skin and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier. You'll never want to use anything else to smooth and soothe your skin again.

2. A Perfume Sampler Set From Crowd-Favorite Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Daisy Trio Gift Set - Sephora, $55.00

Personally, I love the sensory journey I embark on whenever I use any of Marc Jacobs' fragrances -- and this perfume set allows the gift recipient to sample three of his options from the very popular Daisy line. The classic Daisy perfume is infused with wild berries and soft white violets, while Daisy Love has notes of daisy tree petals and cashmere musk. Finally, Daisy Eau So Fresh has a fruity, crisp scent thanks to the grapefruit and raspberry. All three scents are addictive and irresistible -- and we guarantee that you will want to purchase a full-sized bottle for yourself.

Advertisement

3. A Bold & Exciting Nail Polish Set

Nailtopia Jingle All The Way Holiday Kit - Amazon, $10.75

'Tis the season to...do our own nails. Getting nails done at a salon is expensive and time-consuming, so give luxury and convenience with this unexpected nail polish set. We love that it comes with cool, frosty colors that will help you stand out from the usual candy red manicures -- and this budget-friendly gift set includes six Nailtopia lacquers that will help anyone get into the holiday spirit. The polish is bio-sourced and formulated with fruit and vegetable extracts that will provide up to six days of chip-free wear. Don't forget to snag one for yourself, too!

4. A Beauty Gift Set for the Spa Lover

Advertisement

Who doesn't like to feel pampered and rejuvenated, especially during the stressful holiday season? This spa gift set will not only relax the recipient, but will encourage them to get some rest and self-care whenever they look at it. The kit includes soaps, lotions, and hand creams scented with lavender and made with ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E to help nourish the skin. It also goes the extra mile by including a tumbler for wine, a candle, and a bath bomb to gift your recipient of choice with an all-in-one spa night: This one will make a great gift for a busy mom or an overworked colleague.

5. A Rose Quartz Beauty Gift Set That Depuffs And Rejuvenates

BaiMAI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set - Amazon, $16.99

Speaking of pampering, the skin needs some love, too: that's why this jade roller and gua sha set is a must-have. The face roller, made of rose quartz, will cool and energize the skin and make it look less puffy, and the gua sha will lift the skin and improve fine lines if used in an upwards motion while applying light pressure. It's a great nightly ritual to help depuff and keep skin feeling refreshed and awake -- and if you want to make this gift basket, include a serum or moisturizer as well as some eye masks.

Advertisement

6. A Beautiful, Sparkly Eye Palette

Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Mothership Palette - Sephora, $82.00

Every beauty lover knows that their "Get Ready with Me" routine is incomplete without a glam eyeshadow look. This palette allows one to conjure multi-dimensional looks with its spectrum of bright, sparkly colors. Pat McGrath is a beloved makeup artist (and now her brand is a fan favorite!) for a reason: her creamy, color-rich formulas promise intense color pay off and easy blendablity for all kinds of vibrant looks. We love the packaging of this palette, as well as the gorgeous colors: with it, you can create pink, blue, or purple eye looks for dramatic holiday makeup. There's a range of metallic, shimmery, and matte options here.

7. A Hydrating Trio of Lip Masks

Advertisement

This beauty gift set is a real winner for anyone who goes through lip balms like crazy -- and it's a favorite of our Executive Commerce Editor for the smooth formula and comfortable wear that makes your lips softer after one use. This one comes in three flavors: Berry, Pumpkin Spice, and Peppermint to make a fun holiday-themed trio.

8. A Travel Kit of Hydrating Hair Products for Curly Girls

Tracee Ellis Ross' hair care brand is a must try for tight curls, loose curls, and textured hair -- and this gift set is a great way to test some of her products out. It comes with a deep conditioner, shampoo, and heavy conditioner for lots of moisture and definition (plus a cute gift bag!). It's silicone-free and safe for color-treated hair, too.

9. A Deluxe Beauty Gift Set of NYX Lip Butters

Advertisement

NYX Butter Gloss is a best-se;ler for a reason: the gloss is pigmented, shiny without being sticky, and smells like a vanilla cupcake to boot. This limited edition vault comes with a whopping 14 flavors and colors that will flatter every skin tone -- we're a fan of the rich brown Caramel and the beige-pink Crème Brulee, but they're all beautiful.

This article was originally published in November 2022 and has some additional picks by the WOC Commerce Team.

READ MORE: The Best Holiday Candles in 2022