The Best Holiday Candles To Warm Your House This Season

One of my favorite things to do during the holiday season is to curl up with a cup of hot chocolate, light some candles, and wind down with a good book -- or alternatively, binge-watch a Hallmark holiday movie marathon. During this time of the year, holiday candles are everywhere and can enhance your mood as well as fill your house with some holiday spirit. Plus, if you live in a state where the weather doesn't get cold, or you're just looking to spruce up your home without adding a whole bunch of decorations, a holiday candle is one of the easiest ways to instantly up the cheer factor. The best holiday candles emit warm, rich scents that smell like baked goods, or feature spicy, herbal notes that are reminiscent of pine trees or gingerbread. Candles also make a great gift for the host of your next holiday get-together, a White Elephant party, or any other events you have coming up this season. Read on for our selection of deliciously-scented and beautiful-looking holiday candles that will put you in the mood for the season. Just remember, you can always stock up if you want it to feel like Christmas in July, too. We are not here to judge.

1. A Holiday Candle That Smells Like Frasier Fir

What smell conjures the feeling of holiday spirit more than pine trees? This affordable candle lasts for up to 15 hours and has a refreshing, relaxing fragrance that you can also use all year-round. You will feel like you are going to be transported into an outdoor pine forest in Utah or Colorado. Users love how soothing this smell is for them, too, thanks to the aromatic sandalwood notes.

2. A Warming, Mulled Cider Option

Fragrance notes like apple, cranberries, orange, and amber are reminiscent of the warming ciders and wines that come around in the fall and winter -- so this Mulled Cider scent is perfect to light once the weather gets colder. This beautiful candle smells like a holiday drink and comes in a stylish amber glass. Users say that while the candle is small, the throw is strong enough to fill their whole homes.

3. A Muskier Pine Tree Scent

Nothing smells more like Christmas than a candle called "Christmas Tree." This aptly named fragrance has notes of juniper, balsam fir, cedar, and musk -- making it a little muskier thanks to the latter notes, as well a tinge sweeter because of the juniper berry. What makes Village Candle a household name is the burn time: in fact, this candle provides up to 170 hours of it. This scent will definitely enrich whatever room it is placed in and will become a fan favorite amongst your family or friends.

4. A Luxurious Gingerbread Holiday Candle

If a sweeter, spicier candle is more your speed, this gingerbread-forward candle from Harlem Candle Co. is a beautiful addition to your holiday mantle. We like this one because it's not overly sugary -- it balances itself out with notes of mandarin and ginger for a spicy, complex scent that will still remind you of gingerbread cookies. It's made with soy vegetable wax and has an 80-hour burn time, so its well worth the price.

5. A Candle That Smells Like Warm Leather & Brandy

This vegan candle from Otherland has a 50-hour burn time and is an absolute favorite of our Executive Commerce editor. She writes: "Otherland candles are my favorite gifts to give -- they come in a beautiful box and with a customized set of matchsticks, and the scents are unique and beautiful." This one from their holiday collection is no exception: with notes of plum brandy, worn leather, and dried fruit, it's the perfect scent to wind down with on a cold, snowy evening.

6. The Unique Candle With Notes of Butter and Apples

If you like a sweet candle, this one from fan favorite brand Homesick is the one for you: this candle is reminiscent of jelly doughnuts and baked apples, with notes of butter, pomegranate, pound cake, vanilla, and sugar. It would make a beautiful gift, and there are plenty of great candles to choose from in this line -- including a pecan-forward Nutcracker candle or a crisp, frosted mint candle called Snow Day.

7. A Fireplace In Candle Form

This candle with a double-wick smells like a fireplace with notes of ash, incense, cedar, and sandalwood. We love that it comes in a unique turquoise glass jar you'll want to burn long after the holidays, and that it has a smoky, rich scent. The 70-hour burn time and the fact that it is scented with essential oils are both pluses, too.

8. The Holiday Candle For Those Who Don't Love The Holidays

The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and if you find yourself in a situation where you need a little pick me up or some positivity, then this State of Being affirmation candles is must-have. Each candle has a different affirmation message based on the theme. This candle, called 'Enough,' has a positive message on the front and smells refreshing and calming, with notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, and Japanese Cypress. They also sell other candles like 'Loved', which smells like berries, and a geranium and lime option called 'Abundant.'

