The Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 (There's Something For Everyone!)

It's that time of the year again: Cue the Mariah Carey soundtrack, the brightly colored decorations at bars and restaurants, and the endless eggnog and sweets to devour. The holiday season is upon us -- and as exciting as the months of November and December can be, they can also be overwhelming when it comes to finding all those gifts for friends, families, and colleagues. And of course, nothing holiday-related is more stressful than finding a gift for a White Elephant exchange. If you are participating in a White Elephant exchange this year -- a popular holiday activity where participants swap gifts until someone 'wins' the best one -- well, than this list is for you. We know the holidays can be expensive and if your bonus isn't quite hitting your account before the end of the year, we want to help you feel prepared and confident that you can buy a great gift that doesn't break the bank. That's why this list focuses on the best gifts that come in under $25 -- they'll stay in your budget, but they're unique enough options that can appeal to everyone at your holiday party. Just remember to order them in advance to avoid the shipping delays or the unfortunate out-of-stock memos.

The Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25

White Elephant Gifts For: A Family Gathering

Finally: A family-friendly version of the popular-but-NSFW card game. This has 600 new cards and can be played with up to 20 people (for anyone over eight!), so this White Elephant gift is great for a family gathering.

If you're visiting family for the holidays, you'll probably need to drown out some of the...noise. This portable sound machine is small but mighty -- it has three preprogrammed natural sounds with volume control, and it'll give you some peace and quiet wherever you are.

Are the holidays stressful? Well, maybe not with this massage ball: you can put it in the freezer for hours of muscle relief, or place it in warm water for 10 minutes for a warming massage. It combines the benefits of a foam roller massage with cryotherapy and is great for everything from sore necks, calves, backs, and shoulders.

If jam is, well, your jam, then this set is a great gift to give. The sampler set includes eight flavors of fancy fruit spread from popular brand Bonne Maman -- including strawberry, orange, cherry, grape, and raspberry so you can be sure that there is at least one flavor that your gift recipient enjoys. The preserves are made with natural ingredients and the finest quality fruit: it's a great gift that will please anyone who loves a good piece of toast in the morning or as a snack break.

White Elephant Gifts For: A Work Holiday Party

If your office is always involved in a war over the thermostat, this electric hand warmer is one of the best gifts to give. Charged by USB with multiple levels that go all the way up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, this will keep all your cold coworkers toasty warm.

This one is perfect for the colleague who loves coffee in the morning followed by water all day. This popular stainless steel bottle keeps cold drinks cold for over a full day and hot drinks for as long as your work day. Although it's only 9 ounces, it'll allow your coworker to get up and stretch those legs on the way over to the water cooler (and it'll fit easier in their work bag!).

Candles are always a welcome gift, and this beautifully packaged set with rich-scented candles will light up the recipient's life. The candles can fill anyone's home with a relaxing and soothing aroma to relieve work-related stressors and come in beautiful decorative tins to boot. The four-pack has scents like lavender and orange.

White Elephant Gifts For: A Group of Friends

Coffee is certainly delicious, but an increased number of consumers are gravitating towards tea for a caffeine-free cup in the afternoon and evening hours. This lovely blueberry and lavender herbal blend has collagen-boosting pea flower, which is said to boost skin's complexion. For the beauty lovers in your group of friends, this will be a welcome gift -- and coming in at under $20, you'll have some money left over to purchase a cute mug, too.

This floating phone protector will be a fan-favorite in preparation for that next group vacation by the beach or the lake -- and in case someone has too many hard seltzers, it keeps your device safe and dry on water-filled adventures with a watertight seam and easy-to-use dual locking. There are over ten designs to pick from, including solid colors and bright patterns.

If you have friends who are constantly in search of a sturdy and fashionable pair of sunglasses, this gift is exactly what they have been looking for. The light and durable design known as Swank is described by the brand as "a retro-value for modern times." The modern coloring paired with the classic shape work for anyone and can fit any style or look. Furthermore, the pair comes in additional colorways, some bright and some more neutral. The frames are also shatterproof and have scratch-resistant lenses, too.

Maybe this is a subtle way to encourage your friends to host the next dinner party or happy hour -- but trust me, it works. This charcuterie set and cheese board is made of acacia wood so it is timeless and sturdy: Plus, it can hold crackers, nuts, cheese and fruit in a way that makes entertaining look easy and fancy. The board is also easy to clean and to maintain (just hand-wash with mild soap and warm water) for endless wine and cheese nights. Best of all, it comes with four serving utensils, too.

This article was published in November 2022 and has been added to by the Wide Open Commerce Team.