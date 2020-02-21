90s Country Flashback: Wade Hayes' Rowdy 'Old Enough to Know Better' Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvECozWfZR4&feature=player_embedded
The year was 1994. Alan Jackson's "Livin' on Love" was at the top of the charts, line dancing was still in fashion, and Brooks & Dunn won a Grammy for "Hard Workin' Man." Wade Hayes was about to release the ultimate '90s country jam "Old Enough to Know Better." The title track of his debut album really kicked off his career in Nashville and secured him a spot on everyone's country playlist in the 90s.
Written by Hayes and songwriter Chick Rains, "Old Enough to Know Better" is an anthem for anyone just trying to make it through the workweek. The barn-burner of a song sounds just as fresh today as it did then. And that opening fiddle solo is enough to make you want to dress in Wrangler from head to toe and hit the town.
The song went to number one in 1995. Hayes joined the ranks of artists like Travis Tritt, Mark Chesnutt, and Clay Walker, who made amped-up country music while still paying tribute to their honky-tonk heritage.
In true '90s country fashion, the music video does not disappoint. This video has it all: lassoing, drag racing, mullets, and Texas' iconic Gruene Hall. In between clips of Hayes living it up Texas-style, we see Hayes hard at work (in an awesome Merle Haggard hat) and daydreaming about what's in store when 5 o'clock rolls around.
This wouldn't be the last time the Oklahoma native celebrated Texas dance halls. Hayes filmed the video for his 1996 top 5 hit song "On a Good Night" at Fischer Dance Hall in Fischer, Texas.
Read More: 90s Country Artists You Forgot You Loved
Wade Hayes went on to score top 10 hits with "The Day She Left Tulsa (In a Chevy)" and "I'm Still Dancin' With You," and "What I Meant to Say."
Hayes was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2011. His battle with the disease inspired his song "Is It Already Time," and his 2015 album Go Live Your Life. He's been in remission since 2012.
Hayes' 2017 album Old Country Song is a return to the neo-traditional sounds that once ruled country radio.
"Old Enough to Know Better" Lyrics
Mama raised me right
That just leaves me to blame
When I get a little sideways on a honky-tonk tear
I'm old enough to know better
But I'm still too young to care
Boots and tight blue jeans
Take my mind off doin' right, and doin' other things
When the weekend's gone
I won't have a dime to spare
I'm old enough to know better
But I'm still too young to care
With a hammer in my hand
The boss-man yelling something at me
That I don't understand
I don't know how I got to work
But I sure know I'm there
I'm old enough to know better
But I'm still too young to care
Well he barely leaves the ground
I've got just enough left to get dressed up
And head back to town
Boss says "Son, having all that fun
won't get you anywhere"
I'm old enough to know better
But I'm still too young to care
With a hammer in my hand
The boss-man yelling something at me
That I don't understand
I don't know how I got to work
But I sure know I'm there
But I'm still too young to care
But I'm still too young to care