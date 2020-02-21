90s Country Flashback: Wade Hayes' Rowdy 'Old Enough to Know Better' Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvECozWfZR4&feature=player_embedded

The year was 1994. Alan Jackson's "Livin' on Love" was at the top of the charts, line dancing was still in fashion, and Brooks & Dunn won a Grammy for "Hard Workin' Man." Wade Hayes was about to release the ultimate '90s country jam "Old Enough to Know Better." The title track of his debut album really kicked off his career in Nashville and secured him a spot on everyone's country playlist in the 90s.

Written by Hayes and songwriter Chick Rains, "Old Enough to Know Better" is an anthem for anyone just trying to make it through the workweek. The barn-burner of a song sounds just as fresh today as it did then. And that opening fiddle solo is enough to make you want to dress in Wrangler from head to toe and hit the town.

The song went to number one in 1995. Hayes joined the ranks of artists like Travis Tritt, Mark Chesnutt, and Clay Walker, who made amped-up country music while still paying tribute to their honky-tonk heritage.

In true '90s country fashion, the music video does not disappoint. This video has it all: lassoing, drag racing, mullets, and Texas' iconic Gruene Hall. In between clips of Hayes living it up Texas-style, we see Hayes hard at work (in an awesome Merle Haggard hat) and daydreaming about what's in store when 5 o'clock rolls around.

This wouldn't be the last time the Oklahoma native celebrated Texas dance halls. Hayes filmed the video for his 1996 top 5 hit song "On a Good Night" at Fischer Dance Hall in Fischer, Texas.

Read More: 90s Country Artists You Forgot You Loved

Wade Hayes went on to score top 10 hits with "The Day She Left Tulsa (In a Chevy)" and "I'm Still Dancin' With You," and "What I Meant to Say."

Hayes was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2011. His battle with the disease inspired his song "Is It Already Time," and his 2015 album Go Live Your Life. He's been in remission since 2012.

Hayes' 2017 album Old Country Song is a return to the neo-traditional sounds that once ruled country radio.

"Old Enough to Know Better" Lyrics

Neon lights draw me like a moth to a flame

Mama raised me right

That just leaves me to blame

When I get a little sideways on a honky-tonk tear

I'm old enough to know better

But I'm still too young to care





Take my mind off doin' right, and doin' other things

When the weekend's gone

I won't have a dime to spare

I'm old enough to know better

But I'm still too young to care Cowgirls with an attitude Boots and tight blue jeansTake my mind off doin' right, and doin' other thingsWhen the weekend's goneI won't have a dime to spareI'm old enough to know betterBut I'm still too young to care

Monday morning I wake up

With a hammer in my hand

The boss-man yelling something at me

That I don't understand

I don't know how I got to work

But I sure know I'm there

I'm old enough to know better

But I'm still too young to care

When the eagle flies on Friday

Well he barely leaves the ground

I've got just enough left to get dressed up

And head back to town

Boss says "Son, having all that fun

won't get you anywhere"

I'm old enough to know better

But I'm still too young to care

Monday morning I wake up

With a hammer in my hand

The boss-man yelling something at me

That I don't understand

I don't know how I got to work

But I sure know I'm there

I'm old enough to know better

But I'm still too young to care

I'm old enough to know better

But I'm still too young to care

Now Watch: The 10 Best Country Karaoke Songs

oembed rumble video here