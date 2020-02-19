Alan Jackson's Net Worth: Keepin' it Country Has Paid Off for the Country Legend

Saying Alan Jackson has had an incredible country music career is an understatement. The country singer and songwriter is one of the best selling country artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records around the world -- $ 44 million in the United States alone.

The Georgia native was born to parents "Daddy Gene" and Ruth Musick "Mama Ruth" Jackson. Alan Eugene Jackson first started writing music in his mid-twenties. After growing up listening to gospel music and even playing in a high school band, he decided to move to Nashville to pursue a music career when he was 27. His wife, Denise Jackson, came with him.

Jackson started his Nashville career working in the mailroom at The Nashville Network. It was actually Denise that helped get Jackson his big break in the music industry, though. While she was working as a flight attendant, Glen Campbell was on one of her flights. She told him her husband was pursuing music and he gave her his manager's card. This connection helped get Jackson signed to Arista Records.

The title track to his debut album, Here in the Real World, reached the top 3 on the Billboard country charts. The album resulted in multiple hits, including his first number-one single, "I'd Love You All Over Again."

Over the past few decades, Jackson has been consistently recording music. He has released 16 studio albums, including Don't Rock the Jukebox, Like Red on a Rose, What I Do, and The Bluegrass Album. He has three greatest hits albums, two Christmas albums, and two gospel albums on top of that. Sixty-six of his country songs have charted, and 35 have reached number one. Jackson was even inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by Loretta Lynn. All of that considered, what is Alan Jackson's net worth?

Alan Jackson Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the country star is worth $95 million. Sounds about right considering Jackson has won two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards, and been nominated for even more. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Grand Ole Opry member is also passionate about the country music industry. In 1999, he collaborated with his friend and fellow country music artist George Strait on the song, "Murder on Music Row," which laments the lack of traditional country music on the radio.

Jackson is a dedicated family man. His wife Denise was his high school sweetheart, and they ended up having three daughters together: Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace. He's written multiple songs about his wife, such as "She Likes It Too" and "Remember When." Denise even wrote a book about their relationship; It's All About Him: Finding the Love of My Life.

Jackson is currently on his 2020 tour, which kicked off in January.

