George Strait Passes Milestone Concert Attendance Mark Following Las Vegas Shows

The fiscal success of George Strait's series of Las Vegas, Nev. residencies keeps setting records for the undisputed King of Country Music.

The latest two-night stand at the T-Mobile Arena (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2020) grossed $4.2 million and sold 31,556 tickets. Both figures catapulted Strait to the top of Billboard's all-genre Current Boxscore and Hot Tours charts--Two measures of early 2020's top live draws.

Strait has topped the Current Boxscore chart 21 times in his lucrative career, dating back to a July 7, 1990 concert at The Summit in Houston, Texas.

Per Billboard, since the Strait to Vegas residencies began in 2016, 28 shows at the T-Mobile Arena have earned a whopping $67.8 million from the sales of 469,742 tickets.

In addition, Strait's latest Vegas shows pushed his career total of tickets sold past the 10 million mark. Of the 16 prior artists to pass 10 million in ticket sales, the only other country music performer is Kenny Chesney.

Strait's ticket numbers are based on 744 reported performances which grossed a total of $539.2 million.

Those numbers will get more absurd in 2020, if only because there's additional Strait to Vegas dates on Aug. 28-29 featuring support from Caitlyn Smith.

Shortly before Strait's return to Vegas, the Country Music Hall of Fame member will play an Aug. 22 stadium show in Minneapolis, Minn. at U.S. Bank Stadium with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Since wrapping up his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has continued to perform several tour dates around the United States each year and record new albums, including 2019's Honky Tonk Time Machine. With recent single "Weight of the Badge," the multi-platinum selling superstar became the first artist to have 100 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.