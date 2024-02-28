Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson Share First 'Virgin River' Season 6 Set Photo

Big news, "Virgin River" fans — Season 6 is on the way. Filming began on Feb. 26. And cast members announced the moment by sharing a picture of themselves on set.
The official "Virgin River" Instagram page posted a photo of Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) posing enthusiastically with a clapperboard. "It's official!" reads the caption. "Virgin River season 6 is back in production!"
There were a lot of bombshells dropped on us after a drama-packed Season 5 and fans are understandably eager to dive back in. They took to the comment section to express their enthusiasm.
"Yay!! So excited for you guys!! BEST SHOW EVER IS BACK IN PRODUCTION!!!" said one commenter. Another added: "Best news of the day. So happy to see Mel and Jack back on set. Can't wait to see more glimpses of S6 through BTS, and hope the cast and crew have a blast filming!"
Others made requests about the plot of the show, specifically about which characters they would like to see in relationships together.
"We need Brady and Brie back together," one commenter said.
Fans will probably have to wait at least a year to see if their favorite couples find their way back together. According to a report from WhatsOnNetflix (via The Economic Times), production is expected to finish in May. This means we can expect the Season 6 premiere in the first half of 2025.
The WhatsOnNetflix report also indicates Season 6 will have 10 episodes — that's 2 less than we got in Seasons 4 and 5. Martin Wood and Rama Rau are set to split directorial duties.
In other "Virgin River" news, a prequel series is also in the works. After a series of delays due to the writers' strikes last year, production has finally begun on the spinoff show, which is also expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.
