The play is coming to the Dominion Theatre in London October 2024.

Vanessa Williams is bringing "The Devil Wears Prada" to the stage.

Williams will star as Miranda Priestly, the powerful and ruthless editor-in-chief of the fictional fashion magazine Runway. Priestly was played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film adaptation of Lauren Wesiberg's 2003 novel.

In a video posted on Williams's Instagram account, she enters the Runway offices in character.

"Don't just sit there," she says with a scowl and a raise of the eyebrow. "Buy tickets or something," Williams added in the caption: "That's All...now buy some tickets to @pradawestend #thehouseofmiranda."

The stage version of "The Devil Wears Prada" is coming to the Dominion Theatre starting in October 2024, featuring music by Sir Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub. The play is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

"Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true," Williams said in a statement (via Variety). "Gird your loins, folks."

It's not too far of a departure for Williams, who shined in "Ugly Betty" (2006-2010) as main antagonist Wilhelmina Slater, the vain and self-obsessed creative director at the fictional MODE magazine.

Commenters were thrilled about the role for Williams and immediately drew comparisons to her turn in "Ugly Betty." They chimed in with praise the casting decision. "The best casting EVER!" a comment reads. "Wilhelmina would be so proud."

Some commenters would have preferred the return of Wilhelmina in an "Ugly Betty" spinoff series. But they were excited nonetheless.

"For a moment I thought it was Wilhelmina. But this is exciting news," one commenter said. Another added: I was like is Wilhelmina back with her own show on how she became who she is now? lol that would be awesome though lol."

This isn't the first "The Devil Wears Prada" has made its way to the stage. A musical adaptation first opened in Chicago in 2022, starring Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly.