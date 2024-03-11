Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough's next move is at the top of our 2024 watchlist. The critically-acclaimed actresses unite in Hulu's upcoming crime drama, "Under the Bridge," which dropped its first trailer during the 2024 Oscars telecast on Sunday, March 10.

"Under the Bridge," which premieres April 17 on Hulu, is described as "Eighth Grade" meets "The Sopranos" by producers. The series tells the true story of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a friend's house in 1997. An investigation into Virk's disappearance revealed shocking secrets about the young girls accused of murdering her.

The limited series comprises eight episodes and is based on the late Rebecca Godfrey's bestselling 2005 book of the same name. Hulu debuted the first trailer during the commercial break at the 2024 Oscars, but has not yet made the trailer available online.

Riley Keough, best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 2023 Prime Video series "Daisy Jones & The Six," will star as Godfrey in "Under the Bridge."

Gladstone is set to play a local police officer investigating Virk's disappearance in the series. She is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese's crime epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," and is poised to make Oscars history as the first Indigenous performer to take home the trophy if she wins the category.

According to Hulu's official synopsis, "Under the Bridge" tells the "true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer."

"Under the Bridge" was adapted for TV by Quinn Shephard ("Not Okay") and counts Keough among its executive producers.

The first two episodes of "Under the Bridge" premiere April 17 on Hulu.