There Are 11 Different Types of Christmas Trees—And They Each Have Different Perks

Whether you wrap yours in silvery tinsel and color-coordinated glass balls or deck it out in multi-colored lights and a smorgasbord of handmade trinkets collected from years past, decorating the Christmas tree is the kind of holiday tradition that memories are made of. But before you can break out the box of baubles, you need to pick the perfect tree.
Most of us select our Christmas trees at a passing glance. We parade down the aisles of local farms or Home Depots, pick what we think is the prettiest of the bunch, and call it a day before bringing it home to decorate during a Christmas movie marathon. But did you know that there exists an array of distinct cultivars of Christmas trees—each with its own unique shape, needles, color, aroma, and lifespan?
While there is an infinitely large number of species of evergreen trees across the globe, the National Christmas Tree Association lists 11 distinct types as the most common trees you're likely to find in local lots and farms. Outside of the obvious precautions like measuring your space, the organization recommends the following tips for selecting the right tree:
- Consider the weight of your decorations: Certain types are better at holding heavy ornaments than others.
- Look for signs of freshness: Run a branch through your enclosed hand. If the needles come off too easily, the tree is too dry. Brittle branches, discolored foliage, and a musty odor are also signs of an unhealthy tree.
- Ask questions: Don't be afraid to question the retailer on what type of tree performs best in your climate as well as how often they get in new shipments.
Now that you know what to look for, here's a quick overview of the different types of Christmas trees available and what makes them worth picking.
Balsam Fir
Perk: Long-lasting fragrance
The Balsam Fir is a classic choice for many, boasting a pleasant and lasting fragrance that wafts throughout your home. It's also among one of the longest-lasting trees in terms of keeping its needles, which are dark green.
Colorado Blue Spruce
Perk: Very symmetrical
If you have an eye for design, then you'll love the symmetrical shape and soft, silvery-blue needles. And those needles are also prone to staying on the branches longer than other varieties, which means less vacuuming. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Concolor Fir
Perk: Amazing pine smell
Can't wait for that tantalizing scent of pine needles? The Concolor Fir is your go-to choice. Its small, narrow needles give off an intensely aromatic smell that will fill your home with holiday cheer. Plus, the silvery white to pretty green hue makes for a perfect backdrop for decorations.
Douglas Fir
Perk: Unbelievably fluffy
When you think of Christmas trees, you likely think of Douglas Firs. Their fluffy branches and dark green needles give them an instantly recognizable shape that makes them a much-loved choice.
Fraser Fir
Perk: Easy to ship
If you're purchasing your real Christmas tree online, you'll probably see Fraser Firs pop up most often. They can be easily shipped and maintained in a box thanks to their up-turned branches and high needle retention.
Leyland Cypress
Perk: Doesn't produce pollen
Allergy sufferers are usually unable to partake in the full Christmas experience due to the pollen produced by certain trees. Luckily, the Leyland Cypress produces no pollen and produces little aroma. So you don't have to worry about watery eyes or itchy noses while you're rockin' around the Christmas tree.
Noble Fir
Perk: Can hold heavy ornaments
The vintage ornament collection you inherited from Grandma needs a sturdy tree to hang off of. That's exactly what you'll get with Noble Firs—their strong branches can hold the weight of all your heaviest decorations.
Scotch Pine
Perk: Stays fresh throughout the season
No real tree will be able to keep the Christmas party going through February, but none will last longer than a Scotch Pine. With excellent needle retention and a bright green hue, this tree will stay fresh and stunning throughout the holiday season.
Virginia Pine
Perk: Dense foliage
Thick, dense foliage is the hallmark of a Virginia Pine. Its bright green needles are surprisingly soft to the touch and make for a plush feeling tree that's very popular in Southern states.
White Pine
Perk: Excellent needle retention
It's hard to find a tree that holds its needles better than a White Pine. Its long, light green needles and open shape are also perfect for showcasing your favorite ornaments, so you can keep them front and center for maximum effect—so long as they're not too heavy. Their branches are on the lighter side.
White Spruce
Perk: Easy ornament hanging
No one likes having to wrestle with the branches just to get a few ornaments on. And with a White Spruce, you won't have to. Their short and stiff needles make for easy ornament hanging and a fullness that looks perfect under the Christmas lights.