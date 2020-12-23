Dolly Parton Has a Christmas Tree in Every Room of Her Multiple Homes

If you've ever suspected that Dolly Parton goes all out with Christmas decor, from tree toppers down to tree skirts, look no further than this 2018 appearance on Ellen. During her chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Parton confirms our suspicions while explaining that there's a Christmas tree in every room in each of her homes.

"I have a lot of rooms in my house, and I have a Christmas tree in every one of them," Parton told DeGeneres. "They're all different sizes. I have different houses. I have a lake house and we decorate it with the theme of that, with water. Christmas is all about the kids."

The legendary country music singer and songwriter's affinity for Christmas ornaments and other home decor came to light during a promotional appearance for Jennifer Aniston's Netflix film Dumplin' and the anthology series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

Not even the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic can quench Parton's Christmas spirit. In 2020, she's released her first holiday album in 30 years, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which features duets with Willie Nelson, Michael Bublé and Miley Cyrus. One of the best Christmas albums in recent memory, regardless of genre, has been promoted by a fun series of animated music videos, including one starring cartoon Dolly and Willie.

A CBS holiday special also titled A Holly Dolly Christmas followed, as did yet another Netflix film, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

Parton also appeared on NBC's annual broadcast of the lighting of the Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree, along with Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson and others.

Other Nashville stars serving up holiday season joy include the essential social media follows in Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's family plus Carrie Underwood's own country Christmas album, My Gift, and a HBO Max special of the same title.

