If you're an avid TikTok user, you may be familiar with butter boards, which have been all the rage as of late. Cooked up by chef Joshua McFadden in his cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables in 2017 and popularized by TikTok food blogger Justine Doiron in 2022, this dish consists of a soft butter spread out over a cutting board and sprinkled with toppings of any choosing. The shareability and customizability of the dish are perhaps what have made it so popular. And with tons of creative ways to customize it, Trisha Yearwood -- country singer and host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" -- has put her own Southern spin on the butter board with her "pimento cheese board"!

In a video shared to Instagram, Yearwood shares the steps to making her mouthwatering pimento cheese board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood)

Trisha starts with a healthy dollop of her mother's homemade pimento cheese spread and smooths it nice and evenly on a cutting board, and then sprinkles some additional thin slices of pimento for good measure. Next, she adds bacon bits, chives and corn nuts "for crunch." Once finished, Trisha recommends it be enjoyed with pork rinds or a nice, fluffy biscuit. If you're itching to have some homemade biscuits instead of store-bought ones, give these cowboy-themed biscuits a try!

Advertisement

The steps to make this trendy and tasty board are simple and straightforward, meaning they make a great snack that anyone can assemble and bring it to their next family get-together or party! If you'd like to serve this snack at your next shindig, here are the steps one last time.

Trisha Yearwood's Pimento Cheese Board

Step 1: Spread pimento cheese spread over cutting board or other flat serving tray.

Step 2: Sprinkle sliced pimentos, bacon bits, corn nuts and chives over the spread.

Step 3: Scoop and enjoy with a biscuit or pork rinds!

Advertisement

Related Videos