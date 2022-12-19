Tim McGraw was born and raised in Louisiana, and thanks to his upbringing, he enjoys making Louisiana-style beignets for his family. In a video posted last week (Dec. 13), McGraw shares his homemade beignet recipe with the world.

In the clip, McGraw stands in his kitchen and explains why the French pastry is so important to him and his family. He mentions that he has quite of bit of experience making them, as his daughters expect them on their birthday every year.

"I make these quite a bit," he says. "Every birthday morning, all of my girls, that's their request. They want beignets."

McGraw then begins making the beignets on camera, offering a detailed demonstration for fans. He begins by adding beignet mix from famed New Orleans establishment, Café du Monde, into a large bowl. He then pours in buttermilk and mixes it until it reaches the perfect consistency.

"It's almost like making biscuits where you can't it have too wet or too dry," he says.

He shares a helpful tip about spraying his hands with Pam in order to avoid the batter sticking to his hand and then mixes the dough in the bowl. After mixing the dough, it's time to roll it out on the counter, and he makes that task easier by powdering the counter and spraying Pam on the rolling pin.

After rolling it out, he cuts squares from the dough and begins frying the pieces, following the rule, "Turn 'em when they start floatin'." Once the beignets turn golden brown in the fryer, he removes them and places them in a bag with powdered sugar and shakes them up. After that, the finished beignets come out fried up and covered in sugar.

Make sure to check out McGraw's video for a full tutorial on how to make his beignets, but here is a loose step-by-step guide.

Tim McGraw's Beignets

Step 1: Add the mix

Step 2: Add buttermilk (instead of water)

Step 3: Mix it up

Step 4: Powder the counter

Step 5: Roll out the dough

Step 6: Cut squares out

Step 7: Fry dough in oil

Step 8: "Turn 'em when they start floatin'"

Step 9: Shake them with sugar in paper bag

