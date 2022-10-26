Hallmark Star Trevor Donovan's Best 'Dancing With the Stars' Performances So Far

Hallmark Channel mainstay Trevor Donovan has been captivating audiences as part of Dancing with the Stars season 31. The former soap star, who's graced several holiday romances with his presence, has brought it with every performance together with professional dancing partner Emma Slater.

Initially announced as part of the lineup in September, the actor has brought his penchant for satisfying drama to the reality TV stage to show off some serious dancing skills. Donovan's time on DWTS has been far from short -- he and partner Slater have remained all the way through Week 6, and they're still going strong.

That's no surprise, given that the pair have brought strong performances every round, dancing to everything from punk rock classics such as Green Day's "Basket Case" to Rascal Flatts' iconic cover of "Life Is a Highway." Every round, Donovan and Slater make dancing look as if they were born to do it.

The pair have been hitting it off quite well, according to Slater. Speaking to People, the dancer said it's "so easy" to be herself with Donovan.

"I'm really grateful that you come in every single day, and you don't know exactly what I'm gonna throw at you, but you just trust me anyway," Slater told Donovan. The Hallmark star is equally appreciative of his partner's prowess.

"I know she's not gonna let me go out there doing something wrong," he said during the same interview. "She sets the bar high, and she expects it, and I appreciate that."

If you haven't been able to catch each of the pair's performances from week to week, you've been missing out on some seriously impressive dances. We've gathered some of Donovan's best dances so far right here for your viewing pleasure.

Week 2: "Always On My Mind" (Rumba)

Donovan and Slater got up close and personal with this passionate rumba to the emotional "Always On My Mind." Somehow, the pair managed to combine steaminess with emotion for this dance, and it came together perfectly.

Week 3: "You Know My Name" (Tango)

Trevor and Emma danced a fiery tango to the film Casino Royale's "You Know My Name," evoking every bit of Bond. The flames were an excellent choice -- things certainly heated up during this performance.

Week 4: "Life Is A Highway" (Samba)

The DWTS pair brought out Cars' Lightning McQueen while performing to "Life Is A Highway" for a fun, free-spirited dance.

Week 5: "Viva La Vida" (Jazz)

Opting for Coldplay's "Viva La Vida," Donovan and Slater performed an evocative set of jazz moves to this inspirational anthem.

