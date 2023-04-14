Trace Adkins to Bring Free Somewhere in America Concert to Tornado-Devastated Kentucky Region

During a Wednesday (April 12) appearance on Today, Trace Adkins announced a special event for a tornado-ravaged region of Kentucky. His free Somewhere in America: a Concert For Mayfield will be held on May 20 at Mayfield High School's CFSB War Memorial Stadium. The KIOTI Tractor-sponsored show will entertain fans in a town that got leveled in 2021 by a tornado that took 50 lives and displaced countless others.

"We were looking for a place to do a video for this song on our new album, called 'Somewhere In America,' and the song just talks about how somewhere in America there's still people that have that indomitable spirit, that resilience, and we could think of no place better that exemplified that than Mayfield, Kent.," Adkins said. "So now I've spoken with [Mayor Kathy O'Nan], and she's been wonderful to work with, and so we're going to go to Mayfield and give them a pat on the back."

"There are no words big enough to explain how thankful the people of Mayfield, Kent. are to Trace Adkins for coming here on May 20 for the filming of the video for his song 'Somewhere In America'," O'Nan added. "In December 2021, an EF4 tornado tore through and devastated our small town, and we are just like the people in one of the first lines of this song - 'The whole town comes with their work boots on, and they raise it right back up.' That is Mayfield - and we are so excited to be able to celebrate our resilience with a Trace Adkins concert!"

The concert is part of Adkins' ongoing Somewhere in America 2023 tour. It should bring comfort to the residents of Mayfield while giving the town's economy a welcomed boost.

"We are proud to collaborate with Trace and the city of Mayfield to bring a moment of hope to its residents. Following what has been a difficult recovery, this concert offers an opportunity to reflect and look ahead to the future," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. "A commitment to giving back is at the core of our brand, from our corporate initiatives down to the work of our equipment owners through KIOTI's Dirt Brigade initiative, which empowers and celebrates people using heavy machinery to give back to those in need. The concert is another way we can honor that commitment and celebrate the Mayfield community."

