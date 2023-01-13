After a lull around the holidays, the new release calendar for country, bluegrass, folk and Americana music resurges on Jan. 13 and doesn't let up in February.

Across the first two months of 2023, there's a wide range of albums and EPs worth marking on your calendar. This variety brings us fresh tunes by bluegrass veterans (The Gibson Brothers), the toasts of Nashville (Hardy, Tyler Hubbard), potential breakthrough acts (Nate Smith) and some of Americana's most daring creative minds (Margo Price, Sunny War).

Most notably, Shania Twain's first album since 2017, Queen of Me, arrives on Feb. 3 and will live up to its self-affirming title.

"Right now, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin-- and this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," Twain shared on Twitter. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

Advertisement

Twain expanded on the album's overall theme in a Rolling Stone interview.

"I'm happy in my own skin," she said. "I'm celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I've become. This is me, and I like myself."

Fresh single "Giddy Up!" and its cheery music video reflect the positive worldview that's shaped Twain's songwriting approach.

"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!'," Twain shared in a press release. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'let's get ready for some fun!'"

Advertisement

Read on for a roundup of albums and EPs out in 2023. We skip those without a firm release date, such as Darius Rucker's otherwise confirmed Carolyn's Boy. Expect more to be added soon, with new releases rumored for Scotty McCreery, Lydia Loveless, Cody Jinks, Luke Grimes and Zach Bryan.

January

Jan 6: Tale of Two Towns, Brandon Ratcliff

Jan. 9: Memory Lane Sampler, Old Dominion

Jan. 13: Factories, Farms, & Amphetamines, Myron Elkins

Jan. 13: Go West, Laid Back Country Picker

Jan. 13: Strays, Margo Price

Jan. 13: The Sign Shop Project, Troublesome Hollow

Jan. 13: I'm Not Crying, You're Crying, Whitehorse

Jan. 20: Listen to the Music, Brothers of the Heart

Jan. 20: Let's Do Country Right, Easton Corbin

Jan. 20: I Can Almost See Houston, Howdy Glenn

Jan. 20: The Mockingbird & THE CROW, Hardy

Jan. 20: It Is What It Is EP, Jordan Harvey

Jan. 20: Appalachian Gothic, Erik Huey

Jan. 20: The Elephant in the Room, Zach and Maggie

Jan. 24: Carnival Dust EP, Dust Bowl Faeries

Jan. 26: Cradle, Starling Arrow

Jan. 27: North Georgia Rounder, Pony Bradshaw

Jan. 27: One Night in Nashville, Cheat Codes

Jan. 27: Long Way From Home, JD Clayton

Jan. 27: Darkest Hour, The Gibson Brothers

Jan. 27: All the Eye Can See, Joe Henry

Jan. 27: Know No Leash EP, Coleman Jennings and the Roaddogs

Jan. 27: Come Get Your Wife, Elle King

Jan. 27: Every Acre, H.C. McEntire

Jan. 27: Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard

February

Feb. 3: Live at Levons!, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams

Feb. 3: Landmarks, Helene Cronin

Feb. 3: Big Talk, Jarrod Dickenson

Feb. 3: Grandfather Courage, Fantastic Negrito

Feb. 3: Lost Voices, Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz

Feb. 3: Feel Good Country, Sundy Best

Feb. 3: Anarchist Gospel, Sunny War

Feb. 3: Kentucky Blue, Brit Taylor

Feb. 3: Queen of Me, Shania Twain

Feb. 10: Homemaker, Jill Barber

Feb. 10: Living in a Song, Rob Ikes & Trey Hensley

Feb. 10: Close Enough to Hear, Mile Twelve

Feb. 10: I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, Chase Rice

Feb. 10: This Road, The Runaway Grooms

Feb. 10: Flower Shops (The Album): Two Dozen Roses, Ernest

Feb. 17: Bluebird Days, Jordan Davis

Feb. 17: Boomerang Town, Jaimee Harris

Feb. 17: The Waiting Room, Alex Mabey

Feb. 17: Izzy Miller Sings 'Extra Bacon' and Other Chart-Topping Hits, Izzy Miller

Feb. 17: Nate Smith, Nate Smith

Feb. 24: Gravel & Gold, Dierks Bentley

Feb. 24: Glorieta, Matt Hillyer

Feb. 24: Teenage Dixie, Muscadine Bloodline

Feb. 24: Stampede, The Shootouts

March

March 3: Lovin' of the Game, Michael Cleveland

March 3: Country Goes Metal/Righteous Vendetta, Country Goes Metal

March 3: The Restless, Karen Jonas

March 10: The Big Bottle of Joy, Matt Andersen

March 10: Lo-Fi High Hopes, Matt Charette

March 10: I Saw The Arkansas, Dylan Earl

March 17: Say What You Like, Doug Paisley

March 24: Title TBA, Luke Combs

Advertisement

April

April 28: One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger, Various Artists

May

May 19: Peace Mountain, Nicholas Jamerson

Related Videos