After a lull around the holidays, the new release calendar for country, bluegrass, folk and Americana music resurges on Jan. 13 and doesn't let up in February.
Across the first two months of 2023, there's a wide range of albums and EPs worth marking on your calendar. This variety brings us fresh tunes by bluegrass veterans (The Gibson Brothers), the toasts of Nashville (Hardy, Tyler Hubbard), potential breakthrough acts (Nate Smith) and some of Americana's most daring creative minds (Margo Price, Sunny War).
Most notably, Shania Twain's first album since 2017, Queen of Me, arrives on Feb. 3 and will live up to its self-affirming title.
"Right now, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin-- and this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," Twain shared on Twitter. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"
Twain expanded on the album's overall theme in a Rolling Stone interview.
"I'm happy in my own skin," she said. "I'm celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I've become. This is me, and I like myself."
Fresh single "Giddy Up!" and its cheery music video reflect the positive worldview that's shaped Twain's songwriting approach.
"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!'," Twain shared in a press release. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'let's get ready for some fun!'"
Read on for a roundup of albums and EPs out in 2023. We skip those without a firm release date, such as Darius Rucker's otherwise confirmed Carolyn's Boy. Expect more to be added soon, with new releases rumored for Scotty McCreery, Lydia Loveless, Cody Jinks, Luke Grimes and Zach Bryan.
January
Jan 6: Tale of Two Towns, Brandon Ratcliff
Jan. 9: Memory Lane Sampler, Old Dominion
Jan. 13: Factories, Farms, & Amphetamines, Myron Elkins
Jan. 13: Go West, Laid Back Country Picker
Jan. 13: Strays, Margo Price
Jan. 13: The Sign Shop Project, Troublesome Hollow
Jan. 13: I'm Not Crying, You're Crying, Whitehorse
Jan. 20: Listen to the Music, Brothers of the Heart
Jan. 20: Let's Do Country Right, Easton Corbin
Jan. 20: I Can Almost See Houston, Howdy Glenn
Jan. 20: The Mockingbird & THE CROW, Hardy
Jan. 20: It Is What It Is EP, Jordan Harvey
Jan. 20: Appalachian Gothic, Erik Huey
Jan. 20: The Elephant in the Room, Zach and Maggie
Jan. 24: Carnival Dust EP, Dust Bowl Faeries
Jan. 26: Cradle, Starling Arrow
Jan. 27: North Georgia Rounder, Pony Bradshaw
Jan. 27: One Night in Nashville, Cheat Codes
Jan. 27: Long Way From Home, JD Clayton
Jan. 27: Darkest Hour, The Gibson Brothers
Jan. 27: All the Eye Can See, Joe Henry
Jan. 27: Know No Leash EP, Coleman Jennings and the Roaddogs
Jan. 27: Come Get Your Wife, Elle King
Jan. 27: Every Acre, H.C. McEntire
Jan. 27: Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard
February
Feb. 3: Live at Levons!, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams
Feb. 3: Landmarks, Helene Cronin
Feb. 3: Big Talk, Jarrod Dickenson
Feb. 3: Grandfather Courage, Fantastic Negrito
Feb. 3: Lost Voices, Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz
Feb. 3: Feel Good Country, Sundy Best
Feb. 3: Anarchist Gospel, Sunny War
Feb. 3: Kentucky Blue, Brit Taylor
Feb. 3: Queen of Me, Shania Twain
Feb. 10: Homemaker, Jill Barber
Feb. 10: Living in a Song, Rob Ikes & Trey Hensley
Feb. 10: Close Enough to Hear, Mile Twelve
Feb. 10: I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, Chase Rice
Feb. 10: This Road, The Runaway Grooms
Feb. 10: Flower Shops (The Album): Two Dozen Roses, Ernest
Feb. 17: Bluebird Days, Jordan Davis
Feb. 17: Boomerang Town, Jaimee Harris
Feb. 17: The Waiting Room, Alex Mabey
Feb. 17: Izzy Miller Sings 'Extra Bacon' and Other Chart-Topping Hits, Izzy Miller
Feb. 17: Nate Smith, Nate Smith
Feb. 24: Gravel & Gold, Dierks Bentley
Feb. 24: Glorieta, Matt Hillyer
Feb. 24: Teenage Dixie, Muscadine Bloodline
Feb. 24: Stampede, The Shootouts
March
March 3: Lovin' of the Game, Michael Cleveland
March 3: Country Goes Metal/Righteous Vendetta, Country Goes Metal
March 3: The Restless, Karen Jonas
March 10: The Big Bottle of Joy, Matt Andersen
March 10: Lo-Fi High Hopes, Matt Charette
March 10: I Saw The Arkansas, Dylan Earl
March 17: Say What You Like, Doug Paisley
March 24: Title TBA, Luke Combs
April
April 28: One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger, Various Artists
May
May 19: Peace Mountain, Nicholas Jamerson
