Shania Twain Starts Dance Parties in All Sorts of Places in 'Giddy Up!' Music Video

Ahead of forthcoming album Queen of Me (out Feb. 3) and an equally-anticipated 2023 tour, Shania Twain shared road trip-ready new single "Giddy Up!" as well as a music video that matches its party-starting energy.

The feel-good song's video shows people from all walks of life, dancing in public places like no one's watching-- whether they're at a diner, a honky-tonk, a grocery store or a laundromat. Throw in Billy Joel-esque clips of Twain as a mechanic, and you've got something that's equally retro and of the moment. Likewise, the punchy pop-country anthem plays off what Twain does best without sounding like a straight-up rehash of the '90s.

Twain co-wrote her latest single with David Stewart, Jessica Agombar and genre-hopping Mary J. Blige collaborator RØMANS. Overall, it's in line with recent promises that Queen of Me will live up to a title that oozes self-confidence.

"I'm happy in my own skin," she told Rolling Stone. "I'm celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I've become. This is me, and I like myself."

When reflecting on the song's title, Twain threw back to the emphatic opening rallying cry of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and its origin.

"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!'," Twain shared in a press release. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'let's get ready for some fun!'"

