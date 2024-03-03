Two 'The Voice' Contestants Get Engaged Before One's Audition Airs

Before we find out if Ashley Bryant gets asked to join anyone's team on "The Voice," a former contestant on the NBC series she was asked an even more life-altering question.

Recently, Season 24 notable Tom Nitti proposed to Bryant. She broke the news on Tuesday (Feb 27) via an Instagram carousel of engagement photos snapped at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

"I never believed in the 'one day it will all make sense' quote until now,' she wrote in the caption. "My heart is so full."

Bryant said "yes" before her "The Voice" audition, which has already been taped, will air. She shared news of her engagement a day after revealing that she'd appear at some point during the audition round.

"Keep in mind, not every audition will air tonight/tomorrow, there's a bunch of us," Bryant wrote. "So if you don't see me this week (you probably won't), there's still two more weeks full of blind auditions. Keep tuning in tonight AND every Monday & Tuesday to see all of my talented friends that I hold so close to my heart."

Nitti made it deep into last season as a member of Reba McEntire's inaugural team. He stepped away from the show on Nov. 27, citing personal reasons.

"We've been emailing back and forth and all of our hearts went out to him 'cause he couldn't finish the competition," McEntire told "Entertainment Tonight". "He is so strong, so good. He's going to be watching and cheering all of us on, but our hearts are with him."

In an interview with the Utica Observer Dispatch, Nitti spoke glowingly about his experience on "The Voice,"

"The producers on the show treat you like gold," Nitti said. "And Reba is the most genuine person— she is the same on TV as she is in real life."

