It is film awards season, and while some actors (like Elvis lead Austin Butler) are gearing up for the Academy Awards with nominations in hand, Tom Hanks is nominated for a much different kind of awards show. The legendary actor and two-time Oscars winner is up for three Golden Raspberry Awards, or "Razzies," this year.

The awards are a parody, and they seek to recognize the "worst of cinematic under-achievements." Hanks is nominated in the category of Worst Supporting Actor for his role as Col. Tom Parker in the 2022 Elvis flick, and he has the chance to take home Worst Actor for his role of Geppetto in Disney's Pinocchio. Hanks' Elvis character is also nominated in the Worst Screen Couple category -- that is, "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." Pinocchio is also nominated in the Worst Picture category alongside Blonde, Good Mourning, The King's Daughter and Morbius.

Hanks is joined by Jared Leto (Morbius), Sylvester Stallone (Samaritan), Pete Davidson (Marmaduke) and Machine Gun Kelly (Good Mourning) in the Worst Actor category. In the Worst Supporting Actor category, he's joined by Davidson for his cameo in Good Mourning, as well as Xavier Samual (Blonde), Mod Sun (Good Mourning) and Evan Williams (Blonde). Hanks has not responded to the nominations. The winners of the Razzie Awards will be revealed the night before the Oscars, on Sat., March 11.

Although Hanks' role in the Elvis film didn't connect with many critics, the film itself received multiple nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards. It racked up nods for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound. Additionally, Butler is up for the prestigious award of Best Actor for his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sun., March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

