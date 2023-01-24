Wynonna Judd Reacts to Loss of Friend Lisa Marie Presley: 'It's Hard to Comprehend'

Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Her passing prompted many tributes from friends and fellow stars, and Wynonna Judd took to social media to share a photo of herself and Presley with a broken heart emoji after her death.In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Judd commented more on the untimely death of Presley, saying she felt "related" to her.

"I was so shocked, and it kicked my butt because she's 54 years old and I'm 58, and when you go through something like this, it's just bizarre," Judd says. "It's hard to comprehend."

Judd continued, saying she won't offer any of the classic condolences to the family, as she believes such statements can be seen as "inappropriate" so close after the death.

"A mother has lost her child and I can't imagine," she says. "I'm not one of those people that says, 'I'm praying for you,' or, 'My prayers and my condolences,' because I've been through it myself, and it's so heavy -- it's too heavy to talk about it right now. Maybe in some time, when we give it some time for things to settle. I just think, right now, I can't imagine what they're going through."

Judd has also been going through a family loss, as her mother and The Judds duo partner, Naomi Judd, died from suicide in April 2022. The singer uses her own experience to gauge how she will support others who are also experiencing a death in the family.

"I know what I went through, and when people say stuff like, 'They're in a better place,' I don't want her to be in a better place," Judd says. "I want her to be here with me. That's selfish, but that's human response. The human response, for me, is just love the ones you're with. Love the one's you're with, and forgiveness, forgiveness. That's on my list every single day."

