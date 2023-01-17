'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Says His Heart is 'Shattered' Following Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Her death occurred days after she attended the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 10 where she supported Austin Butler, who played the role of Elvis in the 2022 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann. Her death has sparked reactions from many celebrities and public figures, including from Butler himself, who said his "heart is completely shattered" following the news.

Butler shared the reaction with People, also touching on the close relationship he formed with Presley during the making of the Elvis movie.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," the actor said."Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Butler was one of the people who spent time with Presley in what would become her final days. The actor took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, and during his speech, he thanked Lisa Marie and Priscilla.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said to the mother and daughter, as they showed their emotions. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She died later that evening. Priscilla confirmed the news of her death in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla continued. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley leaves behind three daughters: 33-year-old Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

