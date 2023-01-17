Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Near Father + Son at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland near loved ones, most notably famous dad Elvis and only son Benjamin Keough. Per CBS News and other outlets, Presley will be buried next to her son, who died on July 12, 2020 at age 27.

Graceland is the final resting place of three other relatives: paternal grandparents Vernon and Gladys Presley and paternal grandmother Minnie Mae Presley. All family gravestones are located in Meditation Garden.

Presley died last Thursday (Jan. 12) at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her California home. Her last public appearance came just two evenings prior, when she joined her mother, Priscilla Presley, in supporting Elvis star turned family friend Austin Butler at the Golden Globe Awards. Butler won Best Performance in a Motion Picture for his role as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. She was also on hand at her family's famed Memphis estate on Jan. 8 for what would've been Elvis' 88th birthday.

Her father's only heir, Presley inherited Graceland, first as part of a trust and then as sole owner following her 25th birthday in 1993. Presley was 9 years old at the time of Elvis' death.

People confirmed on Monday (Jan. 16) that the property will become a trust that benefits Presley's three daughters: 33-year-old Hollywood star Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

A memorial service will be held this coming Sunday (Jan. 22) at 9 a.m. CST on Graceland's front lawn and is open to the general public. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), which supports various charitable organizations in the Memphis area.

"Riley, Harper, Finley and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," read the press release for the memorial service (as quoted by Closer Weekly).

