Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12th, followed in her father's footsteps with a career in music. Upon her passing, the singer-songwriter's 2018 'duet' with Elvis on the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone" plays with even more poignant meaning.

"Where No One Stands Alone" is the title track on the 2018 compilation album of the same name featuring archival recordings of Elvis taken from his 1960s and 70s gospel records, mixed with new instrumentation and backing vocals. The title track is a duet between the King and his daughter, with rare alternate vocals from Elvis and newly-recorded vocals from Lisa Marie.

The music video for the song, which has garnered over 12 million YouTube views since its 2018 release, shows archival footage of Elvis performing, alongside new footage of Lisa Marie in the studio. Throughout the video, family photos of Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley flash across the screen.

Advertisement

With lyrics like "Hold my hand all the way / Every hour, every day," the song is a deeply moving, and ultimately uplifting, tribute to loved ones lost.

At the time of the song's release, Lisa Marie told the UK outlet Lorraine that she sought guidance from her late father, and that she felt his presence while recording.

"I just remember everything," Presley said. "I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit."

Advertisement

Lisa Marie Presley released her debut album To Whom It May Concern in 2003. She went on to release 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace.

Presley is survived by her daughters Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.

Related Videos