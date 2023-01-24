Austin Butler Earns First Oscar Nomination for 'Elvis'

Actor Austin Butler just scored his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis.

Butler is up for an award for "Best Actor in a Leading Role," a testament to the hard work he put into bringing the legendary musician to life -- and singing his songs, too.

The film, which delves into the relationship between Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, was both a critical darling and a massive box office hit, earning over $287 million worldwide. Elvis also received its own Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Butler, 31, portrayed the musical icon from his teenage years up until his death at 42. His performance, which left him with an apparent "permanent" accent has been widely praised, with many calling it a career-defining moment. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Butler spoke about the challenges of playing such an iconic and well-known figure.

"It was a huge challenge to take on someone as iconic as Elvis," he said. "I had to strip away all the preconceptions and caricatures and really try to understand who he was as a person."

"That was the test that I saw in front of me," Butler continued. "How do you take Elvis, who's seen as this icon or this caricature, strip all that away and find out who he really was as a man?"

This isn't Butler's first time receiving recognition for his portrayal of Presley. Previously, he won a Golden Globe and has been nominated for a BAFTA. This Academy Award nomination is just the latest in a string of accolades for both Butler and the film.

We'll have to wait some time to see whether Butler takes home the honor during the Academy Awards or not, and if Elvis ends up bringing home its own award. The Academy Awards air on March 12 on ABC.