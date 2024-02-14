Toby Keith's Family Shares Details About Memorial Service

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62.

The family of Toby Keith has shared some details about the late country star's funeral arrangements.

"The Covel family is hosting a private funeral service for family, band and crew only in mid-February," an Instagram post from Monday (Feb. 12) read. "A memorial service to honor Toby will be announced only on Keith's socials shortly.

"In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to [the Toby Keith Foundation] to support the OK Kids Korral," the statement continued.

Keith (real name Toby Keith Covel) died the previous week (Feb. 5) following a bout with stomach cancer. The country singer-songwriter was 62 years old.

Keith's fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton is among the country stars to post condolences to social media.

"Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day," Shelton wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."

Celebrities publicly mourning the loss of Keith range from Clint Eastwood to Stephen Colbert.

In addition, the University of Oklahoma athletic department paid homage to Keith last Saturday (Feb. 10) by serving all drinks at a men's basketball home game in red solo cups.

The most touching gesture came when Keith's youngest child, 26-year-old Stelen Covel, posted his own tribute to "the best mentor a man could ask for."

In his 30-plus year mainstream career, Kieth charted 20 No. 1 hits, starting with his debut single, 1993's "Should've Been a Cowboy." Luke Combs covered "Should've Been a Cowboy" at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium to hat-tip Keith. Others adding Keith hits to their set lists include Zach Bryan.