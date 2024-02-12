Zach Bryan Honors Toby Keith With 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)'

Four days after the death of Toby Keith, Zach Bryan paid tribute to the country legend by covering one of Keith's best-known (and most polarizing) songs, "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)."

This all took place in Las Vegas on Friday night (Feb. 9) during Bryan's headlining performance at the Bud Light Backyard Tour, which was part of the Super Bowl weekend festivities.

"America lost a really, really important Oklahoma boy this week," Bryan said while introducing the Keith song.

Both singers are connected to the Sooner State. Bryan grew up in Oologah, Okla., and Keith was born in Clinton, Okla.

Zach Bryan honored the late Toby Keith with a performance of "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" (with his dad) during the Bud Light Backyard Tour at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Vegas ahead of SuperBowlLVIII.

As shown above, some of Bryan's friends and kinfolks joined him onstage for a Keith singalong.

Bryan's set was chock-full of his hits, such as "Nine Ball", "Hey Driver" and "Something in the Orange." He followed a set by opening act and fellow crossover hitmaker Leon Bridges.

The event benefitted Folds of Honor which, per a press release, "provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders."

"I've been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink and partnering with them now after all the songs I've written while swigging them is full circle for me," shared Bryan, a Navy veteran, in a press release. "When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn't hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders' families and loved ones. It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be."

Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer. He's since been honored onstage by the likes of Bryan and Luke Combs.