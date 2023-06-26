Toby Keith Raises Over $1.8 Million for Families of Kids Battling Cancer

This year's Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic and its auction set a record for funds raised in a single weekend.

A longtime champion of causes that benefit kids with cancer through his OK Kids Corral and other charitable efforts, Toby Keith raised a record $1.8 million on June 2-3 though the 19th Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in Norman, Okla. It increased the event's all-time funds raised to nearly $18 million.

A denim and diamonds-themed dinner on June 2 set a record for funds raised through an auction. Top-dollar items included a guitar signed by Taylor Swift that fetched $120,000 and a fishing trip with Keith and Jimmy Houston that went for $80,000.

The golf tournament followed the next day and featured 55 teams. A press release lists Isa Camall, Joe Lemeux, Lane Wallace, Mark Moore and Ben Hayes as the morning winners. Ryan Sparkman, Harvey Sparkman, Drew Goodman, Carson Sparkman and Evan Sparkman reined in the afternoon. The $10,000 shootout winner was Pete Penner.

Keith's already planning a blowout bash for 2024 that'll mark two anniversaries.

"Next year, it'll be the 10th year for OK Kids Korral, 20th year of my foundation party," Keith told The Oklahoman at this year's event. "We're gonna celebrate a 10 and a 20, and we're gonna blow it out. It's amazing how much support we get. But it takes that kind of support to handle 300 families a year."

Per a press release, "OK Kids Korral helps make life a little easier for children with cancer by providing a safe, convenient and hopeful place for families to connect with each other and focus on the well-being of their child. OK Kids Korral provides daytime and overnight lodging for pediatric patients and their families. The state of the art facilities at OK Kids Korral are designed to create a relaxing haven for the entire family."