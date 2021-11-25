Toby Keith Foundation Helps Oklahoma's Pediatric Cancer Patients and Their Families

Much like fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton, Toby Keith gives back to his home state in a huge way. The Toby Keith Foundation was founded in 2006 to help with cancer treatment for children throughout Oklahoma. In recent years, the foundation has streamlined its efforts around no-cost housing for children with cancer. In 2014, the OK Kids Korral was established, a cost-free home for pediatric cancer patients receiving medical treatment at The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center and other nearby facilities in the Oklahoma City area.

Thanks to the country music star's nonprofit organization, the families of pediatric cancer patients have a comfortable and convenient place to stay through the support of OK Kids Korral. OK Kids Korral provides both day and night lodging at its state-of-the-art facilities. The mission of the Toby Keith Foundation is for families to have a safe, comfortable and relaxing place to connect and focus on the wellbeing of their loved ones.

The OK Kids Korral even hosts events so the families can have a small sense of normalcy in their day-to-day lives, and those who want to donate have a chance to lend a hand. On Dec.11, 2021, the first-ever OK Kids Korral Sporting Clays Classic will be held at Silverleaf Shotgun Sports in Guthrie, OK. All proceeds from the event go directly to the operations of OK Kids Korral. In addition, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold for the Dec. 18 OKC Thunder game through this link will go directly to OK Kids Korral.

Keith has us inspired during the holiday season to find a way to give back to our communities. We can't imagine a better way to support those around us than volunteering our time or resources to children in need.

