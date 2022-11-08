Toby Keith Performs For First Time Since Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

This week, Toby Keith stepped on a stage for the first time since revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis. The performance occurred at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Ky., and according to those who attended the event, he sang onstage for an hour. It was his first performance in one year, and his first since revealing his diagnosis of stomach cancer.

A video captured by attendees of the event showed Keith singing his 2003 song, "I Love This Bar," while the crowd enthusiastically sang along. According to Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller, he performed with Jeff Ruby, himself.

ALL of the best people are in town for #breederscup2022 ! Excited to have Toby Keith on stage with Mr. Ruby last night at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington ?? #BC2022 Kincaid and Dallas Posted by K 92.9 FM WVLK FM Lexington on Saturday, November 5, 2022

"Toby Keith is on the mend!! After a year of fighting stomach cancer, he chose Jeff Ruby's Lexington stage to sing with Jeff Ruby. His first time singing in over a year! ...Toby sang for an hour," Miller wrote in a Facebook post, according to Kentucky.com.

Keith was reportedly in Lexington for the thoroughbred racing championships at Keeneland Race Course, as he is a celebrity Breeders' Cup Ambassador. Keith and Ruby reportedly also sang Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay."

Keith announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2022, revealing that he had been diagnosed in fall 2021. He identified the disease as stomach cancer, and shared that he had been undergoing a variety of treatments and that he was looking forward to seeing fans again soon.

Keith hasn't shared any updates regarding his cancer or when he will be back onstage for good since his initial announcement.

