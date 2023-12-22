Toby Keith Gives Fans Another Update on His Ongoing Cancer Battle

During a recent appearance on Audacy's "Katie & Company's Superstar Power Hour," Toby Keith gave a quick update on his ongoing battle with stomach cancer.

"I'm doing really good. It's been a tough two years, but I think I'm turning a corner," he said. "I don't know if you're ever done with it [cancer], but I'm trying to be."

Keith was diagnosed in 2021. He went public with the news in the summer of 2022.

"When you get diagnosed [with cancer], you just freak. And here it is two years later," he said while discussing his holiday plans. "[Family] things are more important than anything, and I'm so blessed."

In addition, Keith explained why he's revisited his 2019 song "Don't Let the Old Man In," which is from Clint Eastwood's 2018 film "The Mule."

"I'm Clint Eastwood's partner at his golf tournament — he's 93 this year, by the way," Keith explained. "Several years ago, the first event I played with him... I [asked], 'What keeps you going at your age?' He said, 'I try to get up every day and be productive — not let that old man in.' So I came home [and said], 'I'm going to write him a song'... I didn't know I was going to have to live those words in a few years."

Ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, Keith updated fans on his health. Talking to "Extra's" Alecia Davis ahead of the ceremony, the singer shared that while his cancer battle has been "a little bit of a roller coaster," he's feeling pretty good.

"I've been okay, just been rocking and rolling," Keith shared. "I walked some dark hallways, Almighty is riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good... You have good days and bad days... it's a little bit of a roller coaster, but I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year."

