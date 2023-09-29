Toby Keith Shares Health Update Amid Cancer Battle: 'I Walked Some Dark Hallways'

"I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year.”

Ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, Toby Keith gave an update on his health amid his battle with stomach cancer. Talking to Extra's Alecia Davis ahead of the ceremony, the singer shared that while his cancer battle has been "a little bit of a roller coaster," he's feeling pretty good.

"I've been okay, just been rocking and rolling," Keith shared. "I walked some dark hallways, Almighty is riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good... You have good days and bad days... it's a little bit of a roller coaster, but I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year."

Keith told Davis that his faith his helped him through this time.

"I've always rode with a prayer, and as long as I have Him with me, I'm cool," Keith said. "It's just you have to dig in — you don't have a choice."

When asked if he feels like an icon, Keith reflected on his decades long career.

"I feel like if an icon is old, I do. Thirty-year career, there is a lot of things behind the scenes, a lot of people that build a career of this magnitude, so it's nice that they recognize it," he said.

Blake Shelton presented Keith with the Country Icon honor and the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer said he was glad his friend and fellow Oklahoman was there to share the moment.

"That's who I would have chose," Keith said. "When I first got headliner status, he was one of the first acts that went out with me. He's from Oklahoma, so my neck of the woods. We're kindred spirits."

After receiving the award, Keith performed his song "Don't Let the Old Man In," which was inspired by a conversation with Clint Eastwood and featured in Eastwood's film The Mule.

Keith will release his new album 100% Songwriter on Nov. 3.