Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Artists

People's Choice Country Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

See the winners of the fan-voted award show.

By |

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards kicked off from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 28, 2023. Superstar band Little Big Town serve as hosts for a star-studded night, featuring performances from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and many more. The award show allowed fans to vote on the People's Artist of 2023, Male Artist of 2023, Female Artist of 2023, the Group/ Duo of 2023, the New Artist of 2023, the Album of 2023, the Song of 2023, Collaboration Song of 2023, Crossover Song of 2023, the Music Video of 2023, Concert Tour of 2023 and Social Country Star of 2023.

See a full list of winners below.

The People's Artist of 2023

Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Old Dominion
Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
Hardy
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Elle King
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Lady A
Little Big Town
Maddie & Tae
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman
Corey Kent
Ernest
Ingrid Andress
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Priscilla Block
Zach Bryan

The Album of 2023

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
Kane Brown, Different Man
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album
Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

The Song of 2023

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"
Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"
Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me"
Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

The Collaboration Song of 2023

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion, "Beer With My Friends"
Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest, "Cowgirls"
Hardy feat. Morgan Wallen, "Red"
Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" — WINNER
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Carly Pearce and Christ Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, "You, Me and Whiskey"

The Crossover Song of 2023

Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, "Dawns"
Pink and Chris Stapleton, "Just Say I'm Sorry"
Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, "Life Goes On"
Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton, "Seasons"
Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, "Texas"
Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, "That's Not How This Works"
Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, "Unhealthy"
Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, "Wasted"

The Music Video of 2023

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"
Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know"
Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" — WINNER
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, "Where We Started"
Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton, Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour
Kenny Chesney, I Go Back 2023 Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour
Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour
Zach Bryan, The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton — WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shania Twain

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Lainey Wilson performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Artists

Lainey Wilson Makes History By Leading All 2023 CMA Awards Nominees

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Artists

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson Among Top Nominees For First-Ever People's Choice Country Awards

Lainey Wilson accepts the Album of the Year award for “Bell Bottom Country” onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Awards

2023 ACM Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Video of the Year Award onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas

Awards

2023 CMT Music Awards: Lainey Wilson + More Fan-Voted Award Winners

 