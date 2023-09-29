People's Choice Country Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards kicked off from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 28, 2023. Superstar band Little Big Town serve as hosts for a star-studded night, featuring performances from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and many more. The award show allowed fans to vote on the People's Artist of 2023, Male Artist of 2023, Female Artist of 2023, the Group/ Duo of 2023, the New Artist of 2023, the Album of 2023, the Song of 2023, Collaboration Song of 2023, Crossover Song of 2023, the Music Video of 2023, Concert Tour of 2023 and Social Country Star of 2023.
See a full list of winners below.
The People's Artist of 2023
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Old Dominion
Zach Bryan
The Male Artist of 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
Hardy
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
The Female Artist of 2023
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Elle King
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
The Group/Duo of 2023
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Lady A
Little Big Town
Maddie & Tae
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The War and Treaty
The New Artist of 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Corey Kent
Ernest
Ingrid Andress
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Priscilla Block
Zach Bryan
The Album of 2023
Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
Kane Brown, Different Man
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album
Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
The Song of 2023
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"
Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"
Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me"
Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"
The Collaboration Song of 2023
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion, "Beer With My Friends"
Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest, "Cowgirls"
Hardy feat. Morgan Wallen, "Red"
Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" — WINNER
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Carly Pearce and Christ Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, "You, Me and Whiskey"
The Crossover Song of 2023
Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, "Dawns"
Pink and Chris Stapleton, "Just Say I'm Sorry"
Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, "Life Goes On"
Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton, "Seasons"
Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, "Texas"
Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, "That's Not How This Works"
Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, "Unhealthy"
Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, "Wasted"
The Music Video of 2023
Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"
Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"
Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know"
Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" — WINNER
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, "Where We Started"
Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"
The Concert Tour of 2023
Blake Shelton, Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour
Kenny Chesney, I Go Back 2023 Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour
Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour
Zach Bryan, The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour
The Social Country Star of 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton — WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shania Twain