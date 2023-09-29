People's Choice Country Awards: See the Complete List of Winners

See the winners of the fan-voted award show.

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards kicked off from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 28, 2023. Superstar band Little Big Town serve as hosts for a star-studded night, featuring performances from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and many more. The award show allowed fans to vote on the People's Artist of 2023, Male Artist of 2023, Female Artist of 2023, the Group/ Duo of 2023, the New Artist of 2023, the Album of 2023, the Song of 2023, Collaboration Song of 2023, Crossover Song of 2023, the Music Video of 2023, Concert Tour of 2023 and Social Country Star of 2023.

See a full list of winners below.

The People's Artist of 2023

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Hardy

Jelly Roll — WINNER

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

Ernest

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll — WINNER

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

The Album of 2023

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Kane Brown, Different Man

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

The Song of 2023

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me"

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

The Collaboration Song of 2023

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion, "Beer With My Friends"

Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest, "Cowgirls"

Hardy feat. Morgan Wallen, "Red"

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" — WINNER

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Carly Pearce and Christ Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, "You, Me and Whiskey"

The Crossover Song of 2023

Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, "Dawns"

Pink and Chris Stapleton, "Just Say I'm Sorry"

Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, "Life Goes On"

Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton, "Seasons"

Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, "Texas"

Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, "That's Not How This Works"

Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, "Unhealthy"

Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, "Wasted"

The Music Video of 2023

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know"

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" — WINNER

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton, Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney, I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour

Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan, The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton — WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain