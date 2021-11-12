T.J. Osborne's Love With Boyfriend Abi Ventura Conquers All at CMA Awards

TJ Osborne, from the dynamic country group Brothers Osborne, made headlines during the 2021 CMA Awards after making his relationship public with boyfriend Abi Ventura. After TJ and his brother, John Osborne, took home the award for Vocal Duo of the Year, they celebrated by kissing their significant others! This moment was a huge milestone for the country singer, who publically came out in February of 2021.

During their acceptance speech, TJ stated, "It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally. And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you." The duo was met with a round of applause and a standing ovation!

TJ Osborne openly kissing his date upon winning Vocal Duo of the Year is a very special moment. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/8sn3s6yOGn — Jason Scott (@JasontheScott) November 11, 2021

During the show, the brothers also performed their song "Younger Me," in which TJ wrote about his experience in coming to terms with his own sexuality. Before their performance, Osborne spoke to the crowd, saying, "For many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here. And I just wish - I wish! - my younger me could see me now."

The couple's relationship seems to be very private, but it didn't stop the duo from making an appearance at the award show. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith after the show, TJ stated, "He's very, very sweet. He's my boyfriend, and he's a cutie." Osborn stated he had contemplated whether or not he should bring his partner to the even, due to "some of those fears sneaking up."

The 36-year-old songwriter added, "I was like, 'I hope this doesn't make anyone uncomfortable, but this is how I feel.' I love this person, and I want to be open in every way. Hopefully it can show people that they also don't need to hide or alter themselves in any way."

tj osborne kissing his mans... at a country awards show... on live tv... as brothers osborne wins the award for best duo... just months after coming out... i love this 🔥 #CMAAwards — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) November 11, 2021

Fear not, the singer decided to bring him along for the ride, proving that love can conquer any fear! Safe to say the singer had nothing but supportive messages on social media, after fans Tweeted their excitement for the couple! One user wrote, tj osborne kissing his mans... at a country awards show... on live tv... as brothers osborne wins the award for best duo... just months after coming out... i love this."

While another tweeted, "Let me tell you seeing an openly gay man win a award & the cameras not cut away when he kissed his date, is not something I thought I'd see in my lifetime. Happy to be proven wrong. Hell yes TJ Osborne!!!!!"

Speaking with Time Magazine about his sexuality after coming out, and the support from his family and friends, the singer stated, "I'm very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange.

"People will ask, 'Why does this even need to be talked about?' and personally, I agree with that." He continued, "But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn't be like, 'Oh, cool!' I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am. I mean, I am who I am, but I've kept a part of me muted, and it's been stifling."

TJ Osborne!!! We love you! 🏳️‍🌈 #CMAawards — allie loves maren (@marenshero) November 11, 2021

TJ Osborne playing on the #CMAAwards2021 as an openly gay man means more to me than I think I can ever really express — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) November 11, 2021

Watched the @CountryMusic last night. So many great performances but favorite part of night was TJ Osborne @brothersosborne being himself. 🏳️‍🌈 — Kenneth Watson (@KenJimFL) November 11, 2021

#BrothersOsborne just brought home the CMA for Vocal Duo of the Year! This is a huge win cuz earlier this year TJ Osborne became the 1st openly gay man to be signed by a major county label. As an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, this makes my heart so happy y'all!! #InclusionMatters — Mrs B 💙🇺🇲💙 (@RockerRockerson) November 11, 2021

