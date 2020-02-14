Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Combined Net Worth: The Superstar Couple Has Earned a Bundle

One of the most refreshing things about Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is that they worked incredibly hard to get where they are.

The superstar couple met in Nashville in 1994 and fell in love with touring together on the 1996 Spontaneous Combustion Tour. Since then, the husband and wife have released some of the most beloved country duets of all time, including "It's Your Love," "Just To Hear You Say That You Love Me" and "Let's Make Love."

Tim McGraw

Louisiana native Tim McGraw found out when he was 11 that his biological father was Frank Edwin "Tug" McGraw Jr., star pitcher for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. The two finally met when Tim was 18 and remained close until Tug's death, after which McGraw released "Live Like You Were Dying."

Though McGraw grew up playing baseball like his dad, an injury prohibited him from pursuing it professionally. Determined to become a country music star, McGraw dropped out of college and moved to Nashville. After recording a demo, the future star sent it to his father. Tug McGraw was driving with a friend who had connections to Curb Records who recommended that they listen to the aspiring singer. After securing a record deal, it wasn't until McGraw's second album that he really found success. Not a Moment Too Soon was the best selling country album of 1994.

Since his debut on the music scene, McGraw has released 15 studio albums -- 10 of which reached No. 1. McGraw has also had 25 No. 1 country singles on the Billboard country charts. He's also won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 11 CMA Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and three People's Choice Awards. The Soul2Soul II Tour in 2006 with his Hill was one of the highest-grossing of all time.

Faith Hill

Mississippi-born Faith Hill dreamed of country stardom from a young age. She formed a band at the age of 17 and, at 19, she set out for Nashville. Though she lost out for a gig as a backup singer for Reba McEntire, less than a decade later she released her debut album Take Me As I Am, which included the No. 1 hits "Wild One" and "Piece of My Heart."

She followed that success with 1995's It Matters to Me, 1998's Faith, 1999's Breathe and more. Each of her studio albums have been certified Gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America. She's also a five-time Grammy winner and a 3-time CMA award winner.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Net Worth:

With all of that success, what is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's combined net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a combined net worth of $165 million. Forbes also reported that McGraw was one of the highest-grossing country singers of 2019, bringing in $38 million.

In addition to being an incredibly successful country superstar, McGraw has also dabbled in Hollywood. He starred in Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side as Sean Tuohy opposite Sandra Bullock, Country Strong opposite Gwenyth Paltrow, and Tomorrowland.

Hill is also no stranger to the big screen, appearing in The Stepford Wives alongside Nicole Kidman.

The singer also served as a producer of the talk show Pickler & Ben (co-hosted by Kellie Pickler). In 2019, she appeared on the talent competition show The World's Best.

McGraw and Hill currently reside in Nashville, Tennessee, where they have been raising their three daughters; Audrey Caroline, Gracie and Maggie Elizabeth. The couple will undoubtedly releasing music for years to come.