Tim McGraw's 'Gravy' Music Video Includes Heartwarming Family Footage

The music video for Tim McGraw's "Gravy," a sentimental tune off his 2020 album Here on Earth, features heartwarming home videos of McGraw, fellow country music star Faith Hill and their three daughters, Maggie, Audrey and Gracie.
Fittingly, the song about counting your blessings' video arrived the Tuesday (Nov. 24) before Thanksgiving.
"I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let's take care of each other and remember what's most important in life," McGraw wrote on social media. "The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy."
Two-thirds of the writers of "Gravy," Allen Shamblin and Tom Douglas, wrote one of the best introspective story-songs of the century, Miranda Lambert's Grammy award-winner "The House That Built Me." Shamblin and Douglas share co-writer credits for "Gravy" with Andy Albert, whose body of work includes Carrie Underwood's "The Bullet."
McGraw's Aug. 2020 album also includes a musical ode to a peer ("Sheryl Crow") and another memorable song co-written by Lori McKenna, "Hard to Stay Mad." McKenna wrote McGraw's Grammy-winning 2016 hit "Humble and Kind."
"Gravy" Lyrics
Call this an epiphany
Seein' the same things differently
Maybe mama's prayer caught up with me
Startin' to get it now
If my window to the world is the evening news
Only song I'll sing is gonna be the blues
Maybe happiness is a choice you choose
Startin' to get it now
Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires
Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer
Lights turned on, cable paid
If you asked me, I got it made
If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife
One more day in this crazy life
Take a second to stop and smell the daisies
Everything else is gravy
Got the classics playing on my radio
Promises to keep and miles to go
Still dreaming of the cherry red GTO
Even if I'll never get it
Got a flatbed Ford and four good tires
Biscuits in the oven, chicken in the fryer
Lights turned on, cable paid
If you asked me, I got it made
If I could hug my kids and kiss my wife
One more day in this crazy life
Take a second to stop and smell the daisies
Everything else is gravy
Starch fresh-pressed Sunday shirt
Dinner after church
Holdin' hands and prayers are prayed
Hot fried chicken, cold lemonade
If I can hug my kids and kiss my wife
Live one more day in this crazy life
Lay my body down and hold my baby
I know the good Lord'll save me
Everything else is gravy