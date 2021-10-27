Country music superstar Miranda Lambert can add yet another accomplishment to her already stacked resume. The "Tin Man" singer has been inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame.

The other inductees include Pop Chalee, a celebrated painter who passed away in 1993, Lari Dee Guy, an eight-time Women's Professional Rodeo Association world champion roper who popularized the slogan "rope like a girl," Kathryn Kusner, the first American woman to become a licensed jockey and Lavonna "Shorty" Koger, a cowboy hat designer.

"We are honored to welcome this outstanding class of inductees and add their remarkable stories and accomplishments to the amazing group of honorees they are joining in the Museum's Hall of Fame," the Museum's executive director Patricia Riley said in a statement. "Congratulations to all."

The 45th annual induction luncheon and ceremony was held Tuesday (Oct. 26) at Dickies Arena.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is located in Fort Worth, Texas.

In addition, Yellowstone's Christina Voros received the Patsy Montana Award, which "recognizes those whose work in the entertainment field and continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music, writing, and theatre."

Per Cowboys & Indians, Voros began with Yellowstone during its first season as a camera operator. She's since become the series' only female director, directing four episodes, and its only female director of photography.

A second special award, named for decorated war horse Sergeant Reckless, to military dog Lucca K458, USMC.

Read More: Miranda Lambert + Husband Brendan McLoughlin Split a Gorgeous Custom Birthday Cake

Lambert, who launched her career performing in local Texas bars, is the most nominated female artist in CMA awards history. She's also the most awarded artist in ACM history.

In addition to her incredible music career, the Sony music recording artist launched the Muttnation Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to ending animal cruelty, neglect and homelessness and improving the lives of rescue animals, with her mom Bev Lambert in 2009.

Lambert released her most recent album, Wildcard, in 2019. Earlier this year, the Nashville icon released the video for "Settling Down," featuring her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

"The 'Settling Down' video is very personal to me because it was filmed at my farm and my husband got to be in the video with me," Lambert said in a press release. "My mom always called me a wild child and a homing pigeon. I always have an itch to find a new adventure, but I'm also always ready to walk through my front door. I feel like a lot of people feel that way, and 'Settling Down' tells the story of being caught between those two feelings."

Related Videos