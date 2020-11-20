Shortly after Carrie Underwood co-wrote upbeat No. 1 single "Undo It" with songwriters Kara DioGuardi, Marti Frederiksen and Luke Laird, the foursome knocked out the way more sentimental and subdued "Mama's Song."

There's no separating the 2009 single's sugary lyrics from Underwood's relationship with Mike Fisher. The Nashville power couple was engaged by the end of 2009 and wed in the summer of 2010. Plus, Fisher appears in the song's music video alongside Underwood's mama, Carole.

Yet the song covers more than the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Don't Forget to Remember Me's" real-life love story. As often happens with country music co-writes, the song lyrics reflect multiple collaborators' experiences with family and romance.

"It was real special for Kara, too, because she had lost her mom; you could tell they were really close," Laird told The Boot. "You could see Kara and Carrie bonding, talking about their moms. For me, I was coming from the place where I wasn't engaged to [my wife] Beth yet, but I was thinking, 'I hope she feels this way about me!'"

"Undo It" and "Mama's Song" both appear on Underwood's 2009 album Play On. "Cowboy Casanova" and "Temporary Home" round out the singles from Underwood's third studio album.

"Mama's Song," a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, earned Underwood a Grammy award nomination and an opportunity to sing the deeply personal song at the 2010 CMA Awards. It also won a 2011 BMI award.

"Mama's Song" Lyrics

Mama, you taught me to do the right things

So, now you have to let your baby fly

You've given me everything that I will need

To make it through this crazy thing called life

And I know you watch me grow up

And only want what's best for me

And I think I found the answer to your prayers

And he Is good, so good

He treats your little girl

Like a real man should

He is good, so good

He makes promises he keeps

No, he's never gonna leave

So, don't you worry about me

Don't you worry about me

Mama, there's no way you'll ever lose me

Giving me away is not goodbye

As you watch me walk down to my future

I hope tears of joy are in your eyes

Cause, he is good, so good

And, he treats your little girl

Like a real man should

He is good, so good

He makes promises he keeps

No, he's never gonna leave

So, don't you worry about me

Don't you worry about me

And when I watch my baby grow up

I'll only want what's best for her

And I hope she'll find

The answer to my prayers

And that she'll say

He is good, so good

And he treats your little girl

Like a real man should

He is good, so good

He makes promises he keeps

No, he's never gonna leave

So, don't you worry about me

Don't you worry about me

Mama, don't you worry about me

Don't you worry about me