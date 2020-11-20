Shortly after Carrie Underwood co-wrote upbeat No. 1 single "Undo It" with songwriters Kara DioGuardi, Marti Frederiksen and Luke Laird, the foursome knocked out the way more sentimental and subdued "Mama's Song."
There's no separating the 2009 single's sugary lyrics from Underwood's relationship with Mike Fisher. The Nashville power couple was engaged by the end of 2009 and wed in the summer of 2010. Plus, Fisher appears in the song's music video alongside Underwood's mama, Carole.
Yet the song covers more than the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Don't Forget to Remember Me's" real-life love story. As often happens with country music co-writes, the song lyrics reflect multiple collaborators' experiences with family and romance.
"It was real special for Kara, too, because she had lost her mom; you could tell they were really close," Laird told The Boot. "You could see Kara and Carrie bonding, talking about their moms. For me, I was coming from the place where I wasn't engaged to [my wife] Beth yet, but I was thinking, 'I hope she feels this way about me!'"
"Undo It" and "Mama's Song" both appear on Underwood's 2009 album Play On. "Cowboy Casanova" and "Temporary Home" round out the singles from Underwood's third studio album.
"Mama's Song," a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, earned Underwood a Grammy award nomination and an opportunity to sing the deeply personal song at the 2010 CMA Awards. It also won a 2011 BMI award.
"Mama's Song" Lyrics
Mama, you taught me to do the right things
So, now you have to let your baby fly
You've given me everything that I will need
To make it through this crazy thing called life
And I know you watch me grow up
And only want what's best for me
And I think I found the answer to your prayers
And he Is good, so good
He treats your little girl
Like a real man should
He is good, so good
He makes promises he keeps
No, he's never gonna leave
So, don't you worry about me
Don't you worry about me
Mama, there's no way you'll ever lose me
Giving me away is not goodbye
As you watch me walk down to my future
I hope tears of joy are in your eyes
Cause, he is good, so good
And, he treats your little girl
Like a real man should
He is good, so good
He makes promises he keeps
No, he's never gonna leave
So, don't you worry about me
Don't you worry about me
And when I watch my baby grow up
I'll only want what's best for her
And I hope she'll find
The answer to my prayers
And that she'll say
He is good, so good
And he treats your little girl
Like a real man should
He is good, so good
He makes promises he keeps
No, he's never gonna leave
So, don't you worry about me
Don't you worry about me
Mama, don't you worry about me
Don't you worry about me