‘I Was Scared’: Tim McGraw Reveals How Faith Hill Helped Him Get Sober

Tim McGraw is opening up about his darkest demons revealing that his wife Faith Hill had an important part in helping him get sober. The country singer, who has been sober since 2008, shared the moment he knew he had to get help in order to stop drinking. Speaking with Esquire he stated, "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.' I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared." He recalled, "When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call. That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise."

McGraw was referring to his daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. The country music ringer recalled Hill's response, saying she "just grabbed me and hugged me and that changed my life." The singer stated that at that moment he knew what love was, saying that it felt good. He noted, "Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things." Acknowledging that love can also bring out the angry side, he stated, "Love is getting in each other's face. Love is accepting that I'm wrong. Love is a 360 degree thing. It's not linear."

The country superstar also revealed that the death of Keith Whitley, due to alcohol poisoning, was something that made him look at his own drinking habits differently. He noted, "Keith Whitley taught me how demons can overtake you if you let 'em, and I was headed down that path. You feel like you're supposed to be 'on' all the time. Then you drink and get onstage, and all of a sudden you feel confident and powerful. It became a habit."

The couple first met in 1994 and tied the knot in October 1996. Back in 2019, the country singer opened up about his health after getting sober. The singer began to work out twice a day and sticked to a strict diet which resulted in him losing a whopping 40 pounds.

Speaking with People at the time he stated, "I've gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it's not just my appearance that has changed. My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me."

Both McGraw and Hill are set to appear in the upcoming Yellowstone Prequel, 1883, playing the great grandparents of John Dutton, who is Kevin Costner's character. The story is expected to follow the family's journey west from Texas to Montana where they will establish the ranch and set the stage for the hit show on Paramount Network. 1883 is set to premiere on December 13th and will air on Paramount +.

