Tim McGraw and Faith Hill aren't only husband and wife country singers, but they showcased their acting talents by starring as James and Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. In a recent video, McGraw looked back on Hill's performance in the show, and he admits that Hill shares some traits with her character.

The specific scene McGraw commented on finds his character, James Dutton, asking Margaret (Hill) where she's going. Margaret gives a feisty response, saying, "I don't recall the part of our vows that said I need to ask your permission to go somewhere." When watching the scene, McGraw points out the similarities between Hill and her character.

"There's everyday life right there," he says, laughing. "There's a lot of Faith in Margaret for sure. She played that role so well."

McGraw also commented on how the show as a whole represents strong women through characters like Hill and others, and how that affects McGraw's character.

Advertisement

"I think what was really cool about this show was the empowerment of women that it portrayed and the respect that James had for the women in his life," he says. "That was a prime example of that emotion in this scene, and it really said a lot about their relationship and his relationship with the women in his life."

1883 premiered on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021. The show details how the Dutton family came to acquire the Montana ranch that they own in Yellowstone. McGraw and Hill starred in the show alongside Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett and more. Although the show's first season has concluded, viewers can watch the show for the first time (or rewatch it) with a subscription to Paramount+. The streaming service is available for $5 per month, and Paramount Plus Premium, which is ad free, costs $10 per month.

Related Videos