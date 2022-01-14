Get ready, Thomas Rhett fans. Rhett has announced his sixth studio album, Where We Started, set to be released on April 1. The singer released two new singles, "Angles" and "Church Boots," as well as the official tracklist for the album.

The album is inspired by Rhett's return on the road after time off due to the Coronavirus pandemic and features several collaborations from Riley Green, Josh Thompson, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson and more. One of the most anticipated collaborations is from pop singer Katy Petty, who is featured in the album's title track, "Where We Started." The song was co-written by pop singer and songwriter Jon Bellion, Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure. The album is co-produced by Dan Huff, Matt Dragstrem, and Jesse Frasure, and features a total of 15 songs.

"For me, getting into the entertainer's headspace and back onstage was euphoria," The singer said through a press release. "When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it's the coolest thing in the world. That's really where my brain has been and where these songs came from -- they're some of my favorite songs that I've ever been a part of."

Read More: Watch Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Conner Smith Sing Garth Brooks' 'Friends in Low Places'

The singer-songwriter continued, "I'm just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul."

Rhett teased his fans by posting a trailer for the new album to his social media, showing behind the scenes of musicians and producers working on the new songs, as he spoke about the project and what he meant to him.

Rhett is heard saying. "This album for me is one that I've had on repeat. Some of my favorite songs I've ever got to be a part of are on this album."

The Grammy Award winner is still set to release the second part of his Country Again: Side A project this year, Country Again: Side B, but did note Where We Started will have a song for every occasion that fans will be able to connect with.

"There's songs that will make you cry on this record," Rhett continued. "There's songs that are gonna make you want to kiss the one you love. There's songs that are gonna make you want to dance, and songs that make you want to party."

"Where We Started" Track List:

"The Hill" | Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband "Church Boots" | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith "Bass Pro Hat" | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson "Anything Cold" | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally "Angels" | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Josh Thompson "Half Of Me" (featuring Riley Green) | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson "Bring The Bar" | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling "Paradise" | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson "Death Row" (featuring Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson) | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley "Mama's Front Door" | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill "Slow Down Summer" | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley "Simple As A Song" | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson "Us Someday" | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge "Somebody Like Me" | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson "Where We Started" (with Katy Perry) | Thomas Rhett, Jon Bellion, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

