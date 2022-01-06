Thomas Rhett rang in the new year with several country music fans at the Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis, surprising his fans with a special treat. The singer surprised the crowd with two special friends, fellow artists Conner Smith and Cole Swindell.

Together, the country superstars made the night even better after performing a cover by none other than the iconic Garth Brooks. Following Rhett and Swindell's performance of "Beer Can't Fix," which also features Jon Pardi, Rhett began singing Brooke's "Friends In Low Places."

After singing a few lines of the popular country song, Rhett then welcomed Smith on stage as the three sang along with the crowd as they went wild, yelling along with the country icons. Safe to say everyone got goosebumps that night, having the time of their life. Throughout his career, Rhett has made it known he is a big fan of Brooks, so much so that he even sang the song with Ashton Kutcher at one of his concerts.

Rhett's final concert of 2021 closed off an incredible year for the singer, after welcoming his fourth daughter with his wife Lauren Akins. It's no doubt 2022 will be a successful year for the singer after he shared plans to release his sixth studio album in the coming months, Where We Started. His current single, "Slow Down Summer" is currently in the top 30 at Country Radio.

Sharing his plans for 2022 through his Instagram, the singer stated "As I look ahead into this upcoming year I just wanna be better. A better husband, better dad, better friend, better songwriter, better entertainer haha. I hope this year is incredible for all of you. Thank you for loving and supporting me and my family for so long. Happy new year everyone. God bless!"

Swindell is set to start his headline tour, Down To The Bar Tour, featuring Ashley Cook and Travis Denning on February 17, 2022, visiting several cities around the United States before officially wrapping up in April. Smith will join Ryan Hurd on the Tour de Pelago this month and will head to Cancun, Mexico in March to perform alongside country superstar Sam Hunt.

