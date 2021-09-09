Sam Hunt Shares New Nostalgic Single, '23'

Sam Hunt is back and better than ever with a new, nostalgic single called "23." The new song reminds us that no matter how a relationship ends, you will always remember the memories you had with it. The song is definitely an upbeat tempo that lets you reminisce about your previous relationships.

The country music singer can be heard singing, "No matter where I go, no matter what I do/ I'll never be 23 with anyone but you/ You can marry who you want/ Go back to Tennessee/ But you'll never be 23 with anyone but me/ We'll always have Folly beach/ We'll always have delta nights/ We'll always be in-between real love and real life."

Read More: 'Body Like a Back Road': Behind Sam Hunt's Record-Breaking Single

The country singer co-wrote the single with Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Chris LaCorte, who also produced it. The singer first previewed the song last summer as part of his virtual appearance on 2020 Highway Find Fest on Sirius XM. After he performed it acoustically, his fans begged the singer to release the song on streaming platforms.

This is the first music video and single from Hunt since the successful release of his album Southside, which produced favorite hits such as "Kinfolks," ""Hard to Forget" and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's." Hunt is currently on tour with dates planned through Oct. 2, including an appearance on Sept.17 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

"23" Lyrics

You aan marry an architect

Build you a house out on the water

If he impresses uour?...father

You?...can find some grown up friends

Drink some wine in?...California

And even if you cut it shorter

You'll Always Have Long Blonde Hair

You'll Always Be Memphis Queen

You'll Always Be My First Time

In New Orleans

No Matter Where I Go, No Matter What I Do

I'll Never Be 23, With Anyone But You

You Can Marry Who You Want

Go Back To Tennessee

But You'll Never Be 23 With Anyone But Me

We'll Always Have Folly Beach

We'll Always Have Delta Nights

We'll Always Be In Between

Real Love And Real Life

You Can Ride The Train To Work

Straighten Out Your Accent In The City

Like Your Folks Ain't From Mississippi

Probably Got An Office View

Wearing Those Skirts You Always Hated

Yeah! You're So Sophisticated

But I Bet That When You Drink Too Much

I Bet You Think About Back Then

I Hope You're Happy Now

I'm Really Glad I Knew You Then

No Matter Where I Go, No Matter What I Do

I'll Never Be 23, With Anyone But You

You Can Marry Who You Want

Go Back To Tennessee

But You'll Never Be 23 With Anyone But Me

We'll Always Have Folly Beach

We'll Always Have Delta Nights

We'll Always Be In Between

Real Love And Real Life

You'll Always Have Your First Last Name

Standing In That July Rain

Telling Me Your Mind Has Changed

But In My Mind You're Still The Same

Long Blonde Hair

You'll Always Be Memphis Queen

You'll Always Be My First Time

In New Orleans

No Matter Where I Go, No Matter What I Do

I'll Never Be 23, With Anyone But You

You Can Marry Who You Want

Go Back To Tennessee

But You'll Never Be 23 With Anyone But Me

September 9, 2021: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino- Hollywood, FL

September 10, 2021: Daily's Place Amphitheater - Jacksonville, Fl

September 17, 2021: IHeartRAdio Music Festival- Las Vegas, NV

September 24, 2021: Landers Center- Southaven, MS

September 25, 2021: Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK

October 1, 2021: The Show- Rancho Mirage, CA

October 2, 2021: Afterburner Music Festival- Huntington Beach, CA

Related Videos