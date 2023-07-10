NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee and screengrab from Rhett's Twitter account,
Thomas Rhett Snaps Hilarious Selfie With Spouse on the Way to Date Night: 'Love You Honey'

Sleepiness caught up with Lauren Akins on a date night with her spouse, country star Thomas Rhett.

By |

A large part of Thomas Rhett's appeal has always been his vulnerability when it comes to sharing his love for his family, be it in song or on social media. This admiration extends to not just his four children — 7-year-old Willa Gray, 5-year-old Ada James, 3-year-old Lennon Love and 1-year-old Lillie Carolina— but his hometown sweetheart turned spouse, Lauren Akins.

The couple took a break from their parenting duties —and Rhett paused his loaded slate of live dates— for a night on the town. But first, his partner needed a nap.

"Went on a date. Lauren needed a nap first," wrote Rhett in a Twitter caption. "Hahaha love you honey."

The post came days after Rhett and family spent Independence Day on the beach while decked out in red, white and blue attire.

In preparation for the 2015 ACM Awards, Rhett released a video montage that showed how he won his sweetheart's hand in marriage by courting her over the course of several years. The video has a not-so-subtle message: stay true to your dreams and appreciate the steps it takes to achieve them.

"Very often in life, people see the end result," reads a message at the beginning of the video. "They don't get to see the hard work that it took to get there..."

It all ends with the hometown lovebird's wedding day in 2012, along with a caption that reads "It just goes to show...you should never give up!" The couple's big day was followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii.

Like other influencer couples in country music, the Akins family's journey as parents of four young children has captured the hearts of fans. In addition, Rhett has found creative sparks through his kids, with the four inspiring "To the Guys That Date My Girls" and other notable co-writes.

