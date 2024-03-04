This Artist Has the Most Loyal Fanbase, According to TikTok

TikTok is a place for creativity, and when it comes to diehard fans of celebrities, it's a platform to share that fandom with others. There are endless videos on the app dedicated to various musicians and celebrities, but a few fanbases stand out among the rest when it comes to loyalty. Viralyft conducted a study to find out which fanbase has made the most videos about their beloved celeb on TikTok.

The Most Devoted Fanbases on TikTok

The list of Top 10 fanbases on TikTok reads like a who's who of music. Eminem comes in at number 10 with 3.3 million videos made under the hashtag #eminem. Other artists in the Top 10 include Katy Perry (3.7M), Demi Lovato (5.8M), Bruno Mars (6.1M), Billie Eilish (6.8M) and Nicki Minaj (6.9M). While those numbers are staggering, the Top 3 most devoted TikTok fans up the ante even more.

Which Fandom Takes the Top Spot?

The celebrity whose fanbase kicks off the Top 3 on the list is a singer, actress and businesswoman who has been in the public eye since the 2000s. That celeb is Selena Gomez, who has a whopping 8.1 videos dedicated to her on TikTok. This isn't too surprising considering Gomez has made a name for herself not just because of her music, but also because of her successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty. The next celeb is another singer with a past as a teenage actress. It's Ariana Grande, whose hashtag #arianagrande has racked up a total of 10.9 videos.

The celebrity with the most videos created under their hashtag may not come as a surprise to most people, considering how often she's been in the news and the dedication of her fanbase. That celebrity is Taylor Swift, whose hashtag #taylorswift has 12.1 million videos under it created by devoted Swifties.

Other celebrities that rank on high on the list include Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and more. While many of the celebs are musicians, there are a few actors and media personalties featured on the list. These include actors Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Johnny Depp, and media personalty Kylie Jenner.