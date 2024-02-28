Just weeks after Taylor Swift hurried from an Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce pulled a similar move, flying from Swift's concerts in Sydney, Australia to Sin City. Kelce made the trip to once again celebrate his most recent Super Bowl ring with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Kelce spent several days with Swift in Sydney, culminating last Friday (Feb. 23) with him attending the first of her Eras Tour shows at Accor Stadium. By the following evening, the Chiefs tight end was in Vegas to party with not just star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates but also world-renown DJ Marshmello.

As he's now known to do, Kelce sang spiritedly during the celebration. Beyond his go-to jam in the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" and Queen's apropos jock jam "We Are the Champions." Trav shouted out Tay from the opposite side of the globe by singing and dancing along to "Love Story."

#TravisKelce sang along and danced to GF #TaylorSwift?s ?Love Story? as the #Chiefs returned to Vegas to keep the Super Bowl partying going at XS Night Club at Wynn! ???? ?: XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/5oBKxmP9hh — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 25, 2024

Per footage posted to social media by "Extra TV," the entire crowd at that evening's most-prestigious get-together on the Vegas strip joined Kelce in going wild over what sounds like a dance remix of one of Swift's best-known songs.

The Chiefs won a second world championship in a row —and a third in five seasons— on Feb. 11 in the first Super Bowl hosted in Las Vegas. The team's win over the San Francisco 49ers culminated with the instantly-classic kiss Kelce shared on the field with Swift. A second high-profile smooch followed one of this past weekend's Eras Tour shows that was held in Sydney.

The Eras Tour reconvenes this Saturday (March 2) in Singapore. It's still unknown if Kelce will be flying out for any of Swift's six concerts there.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Has Hilarious Reaction to Taylor Swift Song Rumored to Be About Her During Eras Tour Stop