Any "Bad Blood" between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry is officially over. Perry attended a concert of Swift's in Sydney, Australia, and she floored fans with her photos and videos from the night. Usually, two celebs hanging out at one another's show isn't out of the ordinary, but considering these two have a bit of a complicated past, their newfound close friendship is monumental.

Looking Back at Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's Feud

For those who can't remember what allegedly went down between the two, they were good friends until around 2013. That's when a dancer from Swift's Red tour revealed that he left the then-country singer's tour for Perry's Prism tour. Then, in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift said her song "Bad Blood," which characterizes the rise and fall of a relationship, is about a female artist who "tried to sabotage" her tour. A few scathing tweets and diss tracks followed for multiple years.

The Two Found 'Mad Love' Once Again

Now, ten years later, the two are friends once again, and Perry's post from the concert is healing music lovers' hearts all around the world. Perry kicked off the post with a sweet selfie of herself and Swift, officially putting to rest any memories of a feud. The two appear to be in a face-smushing hug while smiling for the camera. She then shared a few more moments from the day, including a video of Swift singing "You Belong With Me."

The post gets more interesting in the fifth slide, however, when Perry shares her hilarious reaction to Swift performing "Bad Blood" — the tune that is rumored to be inspired by their feud. In the clip, Perry shows Swift performing and then pans to her face with a shocked expression before singing along.

The caption Perry wrote alongside the post truly sums up the fact that they've left all their differences in the past.

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," she writes, with a heart and sparkle emoji.

Fans in the comments were overwhelmed with joy and excitement at the sight of these two singers getting along. One fan wrote that they are going to "break the internet" with the photos, while another treasured the "glow up of this friendship."

Swift performs in Sydney through Feb. 26 before taking the international leg of The Eras Tour to Singapore.