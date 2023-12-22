How to Make TikTok's Viral Butter Candle

There are few pleasures in life that don't, in some way or another, involve butter. Delicious chocolate cake? Butter. Luxurious, flaky croissants? Definitely butter. Rich and creamy mashed potatoes? You guessed it, butter.

So, it's no surprise to anyone that people are still coming up with new, yummy ways to indulge in this oh-so-versatile ingredient. The latest TikTok trend doesn't utilize it in a baked good or side dish but rather as a mesmerizing candle that you can eat.

Yep, you read that right. A butter candle that you can eat.

Imagine a warm, flickering flame slowly melting a herb-infused butter that will spread seamlessly over crusty bread or crackers. Or even better, an aromatic (and edible) butter candle snuggled inside a loaf of fresh bread that's primed and ready for immediate dipping. Consider your guests wowed.

That latter image is exactly what TikToker @erin_dittmer shows viewers how to do in her how-to video that has received over 13 million views and counting. The process is simple enough for even the novice chef to put together, and it doesn't require a ton of prep work. So, if this unique combination of food and decor has caught your attention, keep reading to discover how to make your own butter candle that will surely be the talk of your next dinner party.

What You Need

Usually, innovative recipes such as these involve complex techniques and fancy gadgets, but this is not the case for the butter candle. With only a few ingredients (most of which you likely already have on hand) and a little prep time, you can easily recreate this trending treat at home.

Here's what you need:

One stick of butter

A paper cup

A wick

Tape

Your favorite herbs

A loaf of sourdough bread

A sharp knife

Step-by-Step Instructions

Outside of the delicious taste and warm ambiance, one of the best things about this recipe is how easy it is to make. You don't need an oven or any fancy utensils, just a few simple steps to follow, and you'll have your very own edible butter candle.

Here's what you need to do.

Step 1: Prepare the Butter

First, place your stick of butter in a microwave-safe bowl and melt it down until there are no solid pieces left. Once melted, add in your favorite herbs and stir them into the butter mixture. This is where you can get creative and experiment with different flavor combinations. Some popular options include:

Garlic and rosemary

Thyme and lemon

Dried Italian herbs

Basil, rosemary, dill, and thyme

Fresh garlic, salt, and chopped parsley

This candle is definitely known for its savory flavor, but if you have a sweet tooth, don't be afraid to add in some honey or cinnamon for a unique twist. This copycat recipe for Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter would be a fantastic option.

Step 2: Create the Candle Container

Next, take your paper cup and pour in your melted butter mixture while holding the wick in the center. Once it's all poured in, you can use a few pieces of tape to secure the wick in place by wrapping it around the cup.

Step 3: Let the Candle Set

Once your wick is in place and secured, it's time to let your candle set. Place it in the freezer for about an hour or two until the butter has solidified again. This step is important because you want to ensure your candle stays upright when placed in the bread loaf.

Step 4: Prepare the Bread

While your candle is setting, use the paper cup as a guide to cut out a hole in the center of your bread loaf. Make sure it's large enough for the cup to fit snugly inside but not too big that it will tip over. Then, slice the surrounding bread vertically to create pieces that are easy to pull apart and dip.

Step 5: Light and Enjoy

Finally, once your candle is set and the bread is prepared, it's time to assemble your masterpiece. Take the now-frozen candle out of the fridge and cut the wick down to a reasonable length. Peel the paper cup off and place the candle directly into the hole in the bread.

When you're ready to enjoy, light the wick and watch as it slowly melts and fills your home with a delicious aroma. Once enough butter has melted, you and your guests can start pulling apart pieces of bread and dipping them into the melted goodness. Let the "ohs" and "ahs" ensue.

—

Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice looking to impress your friends, this TikTok-inspired butter candle is definitely worth trying. It's easy to make, delicious to eat, and will surely be the talk of the evening.