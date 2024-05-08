Things Get Awkward On 'The View' When Joy Behar Asks Ricky Martin About His Foot Fetish

As a humble storyteller, it warms my heart to be able to report on something so wonderful. Today, I went from Garfield brawl to watching a devastating clip that made me want to curl up into a ball and expire. And what happened didn't even happen to me.

First things first: you don't have to watch this entire clip. Please click below and watch the magic happen.

If you want the full narrative journey, watch all 10 minutes. But the above is required watching — at a minimum.

Ricky Martin wanted to discuss his acclaimed, eternal hit, "Livin' La Vida Loca." You get Ricky Martin on your show, of course the song's gonna come up. He's earned the right to brag about that wonderful slice of music history forever.

Then, Behar brings up Palm Royale, a new Apple TV+ miniseries in which Martin plays Robert Diaz, a prominent character who's struggling with his sexual identity. As of writing this, the series has a regrettable 56% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.

But that's okay because Martin, for what it's worth, is seen as a standout act in an "Ehhhh" environment. The hosts are laughing, the audience is eating it up, and Martin seems to be having the time of his life.

It's clear he put a lot of emotional energy and nuance into his Palm Royale performance.

"This guy gives me the opportunity to release all that frustration, and sadness, and also the joys of being able to own your emotions," Martin emphasized.

Then Joy Behar Ruins Ricky Martin's Day By Talking About Feet

Inexplicably, the conversation turns to a thirst trap Martin posted on his Instagram page (and rightfully so, Martin is in incredible shape in his 50s). There's some more fun banter, and then...

"I heard you're a foot fetishist."

Like a helpless mole in a carnival game, Martin gets the hammer dropped on him by Behar in an instant. The audience stops laughing. Martin, not knowing what else to say, opts for "I love feet" in a tone that can best be described as half horrified and half trying to make the best of an awful social situation.

GQ, this is your fault. This could've all been avoided if you didn't bring up this man's personal proclivities!

Whoopi Goldberg ends this awkward, miserable sequence in short order. Her lack of patience at the whole debacle? Toe-tally appropriate.