NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Whoopi Goldberg attends the celebration of Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit at The Town Hall on March 01, 2022 in New York City and NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off 'The View' Set During Debate Over Miranda Lambert Selfie Drama

It's clear where Whoopi Goldberg stands on this polarizing topic.

By |

Whoopi Goldberg shared her unfiltered feelings about the Miranda Lambert selfie drama on Tuesday's (July 18) episode of The View, walking off the set to make a strong —albeit playful— point.

After fellow host Sunny Hostin said she's "going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets," Goldberg responded with a swift: "You know what? Stay home."

"If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing or don't come," the EGOT winner continued.

To further make her point, Goldberg left her seat, went to the front row and sat with an audience member.

"I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we're going to do a selfie. Just me and you," Goldberg said. "Will you push that button? We'll be right back."

While Goldberg was clearly mocking the act of diverting one's attention from the stage, the Lambert situation wasn't amusing to anyone involved.

Lambert angered some fans when a video clip of her admonishing a group of concertgoers for taking a "selfie" went viral on social media. The moment occurred during Lambert's Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (July 15) while she was performing her 2016 tune "Tin Man." After singing the first verse, Lambert stopped the song to address a group of women who were taking a photo near the stage.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, and it's pissing me off a little bit," she said. "We're here to hear some country music tonight, and I'm singing some country damn music!"

Las Vegas resident Adela Calin was part of the group of six women who were the subject of Lambert's comments. Earlier this week, she shared the photos that prompted the incident, which reveal that they weren't taking a selfie, but rather group photos — one of which featured Lambert onstage in the middle.

Calin shared with NBC News that the photos took "30 seconds at most," and they intended to sit back down afterwards. She also feels Lambert was "determined" to make her group look "young, immature and vain." Calin and her friends range in age from their 30s to 60s, she told NBC.

